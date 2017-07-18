‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Stars Twitter Feud Explodes! Whose Side Are You On, Hannah Or Everyone Else?

The drama on Below Deck Mediterranean doesn’t end when the cameras stop rolling. Cast members are still at each other’s throats about how Hannah Ferrier texted Jason Ziegler outside of the show, and their Twitter war is getting pretty epic. Whose side are you on in this situation?

According to Bravo TV, the drama began after Malia White criticized Hannah for making out with Ziegler. A fan came to Hannah’s defense and called White hypocritical for locking lips with several crew members. That’s when Wes Walton got involved and stuck up for White. He assured fans that relationships among crew members happen all the time, and it’s different than hooking up with a charter guest.

It isn’t that surprising that Walton supported White. After all, Monsters and Critics reports that the two recently made out in the captain’s cockpit. Walton, White, and Adam Glick have been locked in a love triangle this season on Below Deck Med, and White thought it was best if they all took a break from the drama until things settle down. White apparently changed her mind and got back on the Walton train last week.

With Walton and White back together, Bustle reports that Lauren Cohen and Max Hagley believe she screwed Glick by picking Walton. Glick had known White before they got on the show. and the two were almost dating. The other cast members, however, didn’t know about their history until filming was almost over. By that time, Cohen and Hagley were sick and tired of hearing about the love triangle and wanted nothing to do with it.

Meanwhile, the drama on social media didn’t end there. After Bugsy Drake had echoed Walton’s sentiments, Ferrier came to her own defense. She quickly pointed out that she talked about her romance with Ziegler with Captain Sandy Yawn and didn’t go behind anyone’s back.

“I [heart] how u make the rules now @Wesleywaltonrsa,” she fired back. “I do believe I spoke to @CaptSandyYawn about that…”

A few fans then criticized the crew members for reading Ferrier’s text messages without her knowledge. Ferrier jumped on the opportunity and called out Walton for snooping on the iPad. Even Lauren Cohen took shots at Walton’s professionalism and questioned reading the texts without permission.

“Your job is to read charter guests messages when they dropped their phone in the jacuzzi?,” she wrote. “Please tell me more about being professional…”

New episodes of Below Deck Mediterranean air Tuesday nights on Bravo. Take the poll below to let us know whose side you are on.

[Featured Image by Bravo]