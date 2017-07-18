Kim Zolciak Instagram: She Confirms Return To ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 10, Read Her Statement

Kim Zolciak and Bravo TV have finally worked out a deal that has resulted in the longtime reality star returning to her roots on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Ahead of the series’ 10th season, the mother of six took to Instagram to officially confirm the news and share a statement with her many fans and followers.

“I’m happy and excited to confirm that as of today my deal is done!” she wrote in the caption of a photo of herself posing on the red carpet in the Bravo Clubhouse in New York City.

According to Kim Zolciak’s Instagram post, she came back to the show to “play with the ladies” on The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10. However, because her Bravo TV spinoff series Don’t Be Tardy has been such a success for the network, she will not be appearing on the show’s 10th season in a full-time role. Instead, she will make guest appearances throughout the season while remaining focused on the upcoming sixth season of Don’t Be Tardy, which follows her and her husband Kroy Biermann as they juggle their careers with their parenting duties to their six kids.

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann met one another during the time she was appearing on The Real Housewives of Atlanta in a full-time role, and once they revealed plans to get married, Bravo TV quickly made arrangements to air the wedding on their network in a multi-episode special. Then, due to the overwhelming response the wedding special received, the couple was given their own series.

Kim Zolciak’s announcement of her return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta comes just over a month after her on-again, off-again co-star and friend, NeNe Leakes confirmed she was back for Season 10 in a full-time role.

As fans will recall, Leakes also chose to disclose her exciting news on Instagram and did so with a photo of herself holding a Georgia peach.

To see more of Kim Zolciak and her family, including husband Kroy Biermann and their six kids, tune into Don’t Be Tardy Season 6, which premieres this fall on Bravo TV.

No word yet on a premiere date for the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

[Featured Image by RW/MediaPunch/IPX/AP Images]