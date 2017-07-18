Jennifer Aniston Goes Braless In A Sheer Tank Out With Justin Theroux, Jason Bateman, Will Arnett In NYC

Jennifer Aniston went braless in a sheer navy tank top, leaving little to the imagination, for a night out on the town with her husband Justin Theroux and their friends Jason Bateman and Will Arnett in New York City.

A night out with friends in NYC

Jennifer Aniston and her husband Justin Theroux enjoyed a casual date night, having dinner at Blue Hill in New York City, Daily Mail reported.

The 48-year-old actress showed off her slender figure in a sheer blue cami tank top with a pair of blue striped paper bag waist pants.

Aniston completed her look with a brown bag and nude sandal heels. She wore little makeup and let her long, caramel blonde tresses hang loose on her shoulders.

Justin Theroux wore an SSUR windbreaker with a pair of jeans and brown boots. The actor also covered his face with a black “Supreme” hat.

Later on that night, the celebrity couple joined their friends and fellow actors, Jason Bateman and Will Arnett, along with several other pals at Loring Place in Greenwich Village.

Jennifer changed her outfit into a more casual ensemble, covering her face with a baseball cap. She wore a black tank top and flare-legged jeans.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Return to the Restaurant Where They Got Engaged Almost 5 Years Ago https://t.co/LThqys8cnn — People Magazine (@people) July 18, 2017

The Wanderlust actress completed her look with a pair of wedge sandals, dangly earrings, and a black cross-body purse.

One of their favorite spots

According to People, the celebrity couple got engaged at Blue Hill, where they dined together at the beginning of their night out in New York City.

The restaurant is known for their farm-to-table food from their own Blue Hill Farm in Massachusettes. Celebrities like Barack Obama and Drew Barrymore are known fans of the high-end restaurant.

Jennifer Aniston was glowing and gorgeous on a dinner date with Justin Theroux in NYC. https://t.co/QR6yOejO66 pic.twitter.com/wHiz7dx5B3 — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) July 18, 2017

Justin Theroux popped the question back in August of 2012 while the couple was there celebrating his 41st birthday.

Theroux told People at the premiere of his hit HBO show, The Leftovers, back in April that the key to their happy marriage was to “be nice, try and laugh a lot — it’s a lot of the simple stuff.”

“Definitely don’t bring the weepiness home to the wife, because she doesn’t want to hear it.”

What did you think of Jennifer Aniston’s sheer tank top outfit she wore out in NYC? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Staff/Getty Images]