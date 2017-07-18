‘Big Brother 19’ Housguest Kevin Schlehuber Could Be The Dark Horse Heading For A Top Spot In The End

Big Brother 19 has Kevin Schlehuber and he is the dream cast member that all reality show recruiters are after. He is playing a game where not only is he the oldest houseguest, but he is double the age of the average houseguest. Normally on Big Brother, that makes the houseguest a target. In Kevin’s case, however, it adds to his charm. How is he pulling this off?

Kevin is a 55-year-old stay at home dad from Boston. His daughters are fans of Big Brother and encouraged him to try out for it, and here he is. He doesn’t even pretend to know anything about the game. When the competitions roll around, he learns about the power that is up for grabs as the game is explained. He is in a foreign place with Head of Households, Nomination Ceremonies and Power of Vetos are critical and Kevin is rocking it.

Kevin’s social game is amazing. He has somehow managed to become friends with everyone and a threat to no one. Paul Abrahamian, being a vet to the game, saw Kevin’s strengths and quickly made a deal to stick with each other until the end. They aren’t a duo the other houseguests will suspect, giving them the perfect cover as they team up. Paul is a fantastic strategist and Kevin is trusted by everyone in the Big Brother house. The few times his name has come up, he is never the strongest threat to anyone’s Big Brother life.

When Josh was having some of his meltdowns, Kevin was there for him and helped him calm down. On a recent episode, Kevin’s relationship with Ramses was shown and how close they are. Kevin says he “loves the kid.” As the voice of parental advice in the house, he is able to move between the groups and talk to them all without anyone questioning his loyalty. The Big Brother houseguests seem to see him as a father figure that is also a friend.

The unique position Kevin has managed to get himself into in the Big Brother house will take him far. According to Buddy TV, the way he is handling his social game is working but normally gets a houseguest in trouble. The thing is, he plays with honesty and just being himself and it shows. He competes but isn’t a threat to anyone in physical ability. He hasn’t shown yet how he will do in a totally mental competition but that day will come soon. No matter which way it goes, Kevin is in a solid spot.

As the evicted Big Brother houseguests begin to go to jury soon, Kevin should still be safe in the house. There is no reason to put a target on him and he is laid back and easy-going enough not to cause one. Could he actually make it to the Final Four? What about the Final Two? Would you like to see Kevin be the first Big Brother winner over 40? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.