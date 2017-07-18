Rosie O’Donnell Entices The Masses To ‘Push Trump Off A Cliff’?

It looks like Rosie O’Donnell is back trolling Donald Trump after she recently shared an online game with her Twitter users. The game is titled Push Trump Off A Cliff Again and it lets the user dispose of Trump in several different ways. According to TheBlaze, this has sparked a “rabid” online response once again concerning Rosie’s infatuation with bashing Trump, but it seems it is a bit different this time around.

Despite reactions to Rosie’s previous digs at Trump and his family, this isn’t the case with Rosie’s latest jab at the president, according to the article from TheBlaze. They convey that the reactions and comments online don’t seem negative this time around, but rather “seemed almost universally positive.”

These “almost universally positive” comments that TheBlaze has posted in their article are a sampling of responses found on Rosie O’Donnell’s Twitter page. The comments that TheBlaze is sharing with their readers are taken from @Rosie and these comments are backing Rosie in her endeavor. She enticed her followers to take a look at Push Trump Off A Cliff Again.

O’Donnell is no novice in the game of poking and prodding Trump online. She has done her fair share of trolling Trump in the past. It is not a secret that Trump and O’Donnell despise one another, Twitter posts in the past are evidence to this.

This site lets you push Trump off a cliff, into a volcano, into an open manhole or a jungle surprise. ⬇️ https://t.co/d0QicCu0wO pic.twitter.com/NSQUjJFIrV — Cornelia (@PaladinCornelia) July 18, 2017

Rosie directed her Twitter followers to the website game Push Trump Off A Cliff Again. Many of the commenters did just that; they not only took a look at the online game, but from what they are sharing in their tweets, many of them have played the game.

Rosie O’Donnell shares online game that lets players push Trump off a cliff. Reaction is rabid. https://t.co/7m10HzVqL8 pic.twitter.com/6MhHe6fDoI — NewspaperpoliticUS (@NewspaperUS) July 18, 2017

The Twitter user below doesn’t appear to be a Trump supporter as they write, “I can hardly get enough of this,” when talking about the Push Trump Off A Cliff Again online game. But if you check other places online that are talking about this website game that Rosie has promoted on her Twitter page, you will see that people are tired of her ploys.

I can hardly get enough of this! Push Trump Off A Cliff Again https://t.co/d0QicCu0wO — Cornelia (@PaladinCornelia) July 18, 2017

This game offers players several ways to punish Trump, or actually do away with Trump. Once on the website, you can tap a key and have Trump either tumble off a cliff, fly into a volcano, drop into a manhole — or you can have Trump’s demise occur while in the jaws of a Tyrannosaurus rex.

The virtual Donald Trump is not without audio while users of the game push him off the cliff or fling him into an active volcano. This mock Donald Trump has something to say about this, even if it is meant to be a game.

Virtual Trump gives a shout-out using the words and phrases such as “Bye!” and “I’m really rich!” These are some of his last words as he tumbles to his virtual death, according to The Daily Caller.

Rosie has been relentless when it comes to sharing her disdain for Donald Trump. She is one of the few people who pushed the envelope by bringing Barron Trump, the president’s youngest son, into her battle with Trump. This was an event that caused all sorts of backlash to come her way.

She started an online frenzy by posting a link to a video that suggested Barron was autistic, as described by Snopes back in November. For some reason, she took it upon herself to diagnose the first son without so much as ever meeting him. She found herself apologizing to Melania Trump over that huge mistake, but she didn’t learn her lesson, suggests Lifezette.

O’Donnell used the attention given to Kathy Griffin to hone in on the Trump family again. Kathy Griffin shared a picture of herself holding a mock severed head of Trump. This started one of the more bitter rages to date online. O’Donnell slipped in and started on Barron Trump again, with headlines suggesting that Rosie was once again “cyber bullying” Barron.

It was reported that Barron Trump saw the Kathy Griffin picture while watching TV and became very upset because he thought it was a real picture, resulting to the online world becoming unified with their fury. This is when O’Donnell tweeted her sarcastic remark about Barron.

Rosie wrote about Barron’s reaction to Griffin’s photo, “Was he watching TMZ? do u think he saw anything about these 2 heroic men who died defending young girls? hatred promoted by his father?#USA.” Once again she was lambasted for putting Barron in her scopes. It is Donald Trump she is trolling this time around by sending her followers to Push Trump Off A Cliff Again.

[Featured Image by Alex Brandon/AP Images]