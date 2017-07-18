Princess Charlotte Goes Vintage: Wears Uncle Prince Harry’s 1986 Shoes In Poland

Kate Middleton, Prince William, and their adorable little ones, Charlotte and George, have embarked on a tour of Poland, where they have already made a splash. Although Kate has previously stated that she dresses her children in non-flashy attire to avoid making their outfits the subjects of headlines, she inadvertently did so when she dressed her daughter, Charlotte, in her uncle’s shoes.

She wore the red-buckled shoes as the royals touched down in Warsaw, and fans of the family immediately noted that Princess Charlotte’s shoes looked familiar. This is because her uncle, Prince Harry, wore them in 1986 when he was pictured in Prince Charles’ arms.

According to People, Prince William and Kate are very thrifty when it comes to their children’s clothes and don’t always buy them the most outlandish outfits. They have been seen several times in clothing their father wore, or at times, Princess Charlotte would wear some of Prince George’s hand-me-downs.

Kate Middleton has drawn criticism from some for dressing her children as if they are “war orphans,” but the royal mother is just doing what any smart parent would do and is being both money and environmentally conscious with her children’s fashion choices.

The Duke and Duchess, along with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, today arrived in Poland for the start of #RoyalTourPoland A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jul 17, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

Today, the royal couple toured Stutthof concentration camp for an emotional visit with several survivors. The pair strategically met with survivors of the camp who now reside in London and have adopted the United Kingdom as their home after World War II. As expected, Princess Charlotte and Prince George did not come along for this portion of the trip, and they were probably left at the hotel with a nanny.

After their solemn visit to Stutthof, the pair went to the north of Poland to the city of Gdansk to visit the country’s famous shipyards.

On Wednesday, the pair says farewell to Poland, and they will travel to Berlin. They are also slated to pay their respects to the millions of Jews who perished in the Holocaust at the Berlin Holocaust Memorial.

Prince William’s father, Prince Charles, has been an avid supporter of the Jewish communities in Poland and the United Kingdom and often holds Holocaust survivor meetings and donates monetarily.

The Duke and Duchess visit Stutthof, the former Nazi German concentration camp in northern Poland, where they met survivors Zigi and Manfred, who shared their personal experience of Stutthof with the couple. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jul 18, 2017 at 6:18am PDT

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]