‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor & Nikki Split For Good, Mariah And Tessa Grow Closer –Couple Alert?

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that tense moments are ahead for Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) Newman on Wednesday, July 19. The powerful Newman super couple will take a hard look at their marriage and decide if they want to continue being married or announce their split.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Nikki arrives home after spending time with Jack (Peter Bergman) at the Abbott cabin. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that they talk about the benefit and how Nikki had to step away from Genoa City to gain some perspective.

Victor reveals that he was upset that she left with Jack but isn’t angry anymore. Nikki blurts out that she loves him but cannot get past what he did. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victor knows that pretending that they are still together is hard on her and thinks it’s best if they publicly announce their split. He added that he loves her and wants to be with her, but if she doesn’t, he will walk away.

According to Soap Opera Spy, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) apologizes to Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) about complaining about Devon (Bryton James). The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Tessa asked Mariah how she was going to handle Devon when she sees him again.

Mariah admits that she feels like a fool because she cared about Devon and hoped she meant something special to him, too. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that things take a passionate turn as Tessa strokes Mariah’s hair and tells her that she is an incredible person. They gaze into each other’s eyes until Devin and Noah (Robert Adamson) interrupt with coffee and pastries.

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Devon asks Mariah if they can meet up for dinner later in the evening. He admits that he cannot help but notice that Mariah seems upset and he wants to talk about it over dinner.

Later at Sharon’s house, Mariah cannot hold it in anymore, and she reveals that she feels as if Hilary (Mishael Morgan) comes first in his life, even though they are divorced, and he claims he was over her. Mariah admits that she worries he is only dating her to get under Hilary’s skin. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Devon will tell her he cares about her and wants her by his side.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Mariah and Tessa’s friendship could lead to a lesbian romance. Share your opinion in the comments section below about the details and spoilers for Wednesday, July 19!

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]