Jax Taylor Shuts Down Split Rumors On Twitter, Teases ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Spinoff Premiere Date On Twitter

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are facing rumors of a secret split, but online, all is well with the Vanderpump Rules couple.

As they near the premiere date for their upcoming Vanderpump Rules spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, Jax Taylor has taken to Twitter and ensured fans that his two-year relationship with Cartwright has not come to an end.

After sharing numerous photos of the two of them together at Disneyland earlier this week, Jax Taylor confirmed that he and Brittany Cartwright would be traveling together to Orlando next month.

Jax Taylor also confirmed on Twitter on July 18 that he and Brittany Cartwright would soon be making their return to Bravo in Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky sometime in August. Although Taylor didn’t reveal an exact date for the upcoming premiere, he encouraged fans to stay tuned to the network’s official website, which is expected to confirm the premiere date in the coming weeks.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were targeted with split rumors earlier this week and have faced other rumors throughout the year that have suggested they may not be together when their show premieres on Bravo TV. That said, the couple has continued to shut down the ongoing rumors with their social media feeds.

Jax Taylor began dating Brittany Cartwright in 2015 after meeting the Kentucky native during a trip to Las Vegas. From there, Cartwright relocated from Kentucky to Los Angeles, where she’s been living with Taylor ever since.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have faced marital pressures in recent months, but so far, they do not appear to be engaged. While Cartwright did spark rumors online after sharing a photo of herself wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring much like that of Katie Maloney, she has been seen since without the ring and has not yet announced any official plans to get married.

In addition to their spinoff series, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright will also be seen on Vanderpump Rules Season 6 later this year.

