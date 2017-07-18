Mindy Kaling Won’t Tell Anyone, Even Close Friends, Who The Father Of Her Baby Is

Mindy Kaling, 38, just announced that she is pregnant with her first child, but don’t expect her to spill the beans on who the father is anytime soon. The star has not been romantically linked with anyone seriously for a few years, but she stated in an interview that she isn’t cavalier about whom she would have a baby with.

Mindy Kaling also said that she was “playing fast and loose” when it comes to having children, meaning she was letting it happen and would welcome it if it did.

The Mindy Project star announced her pregnancy yesterday to the media, which made rumors swirl over who the possible father could be. However, a source close to Kaling told People that she isn’t planning on telling anyone, not even her close friends, his identity.

The source added that Mindy Kaling isn’t dating anyone at the moment, which has led some fans to speculate over ex-boyfriends or perhaps even using a sperm donor to fulfill her goal of motherhood.

Mindy Kaling recently posted a photo of herself before a film premiere, and several of her fans remarked that it appeared the star had an engagement ring on her left hand. She did not address the rumors, though it appears she is currently fully single.

Mindy Kaling is currently working on the final season of her Hulu comedy, The Mindy Project, which is set to air later in the year. It has been reported that she won’t be switching her schedule around for her new addition, and she is still planning to stick to her projects and press tours.

The star most recently visited Disney’s D23 expo where she helped drop the trailer to her new film, A Wrinkle in Time, in which she plays a main character alongside Oprah and Reese Witherspoon.

Mindy stated that all of her friends who are parents have told her that the one thing they regret is waiting so long to have kids, so it is likely the star decided she would have to do so before she lost her window to have them regardless of whom she is or is not dating.

Two big Abraham Lincoln fans waiting for Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln aka Mr. Lincoln's Wild Ride. I love @disneyland A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Jul 7, 2017 at 9:27pm PDT

