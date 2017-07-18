Michelle Duggar Shares First Courting Story About Jim Bob Duggar On Birthday, Thanks Him For Kids & Family

Jim Bob Duggar, the famous patriarch of the Duggar family, celebrates his 52nd birthday today. To mark this momentous occasion, his wife Michelle Duggar some special stories about their first meeting, how they started courting, and the life they shared together with their 19 kids. With many changes happening to her family, as her kids get married off, produce grandchildren, and form their own families, it seems like Jim Bob has been the stable force in her life.

The 50-year-old mother wrote a blogpost that revealed just how much she appreciates having him in her life. To the delight of many of her fans, she told the story of how they first met, and how their courting blossomed.

“At age 16, I was working at the yogurt shop that your mother managed,” she wrote. “You came to the counter where I was standing by the cash register and introduced yourself. You were shy but very sweet! I really don’t remember much about that conversation, except that you finally mustered up the courage to ask me if I would go to your junior-senior banquet with you!”

She went on to say that, after the banquet, they went back to his parents’ house, and talked for hours on end about “things about God.” This shared time together was what made her feel that he was the man of her dreams, and how their courting started.

Then she went on to list 100 things she appreciates about her husband. Most of them talked about his efforts, influence, and commitment to their kids, and how he continued to provide for the family through the difficult times.

The Duggars have gone through some tough times recently. Their son Josh Duggar’s scandals have caused the cancellation of their reality TV show, 19 Kids and Counting, which was one of their main source of income. Michelle also marked in her list how Jim helped the family through the rough patches.

“When hard times come, you draw strength from God,” she wrote as the 47th item on the list.

Also, they are constantly faced with divorce rumors, which takes a toll on how the public perceives their family. Using their Facebook and Instagram, the couple continues to remind their fans that they are more in love than ever.

They are also proud grandparents now. So far, they have eight grandkids – four from Josh and Anna Duggar, two from Jill and Derick Dillard, and two from Jessa and Ben Seewald. Josh and Anna are having a kid in the fall, raising the tally to nine.

Check out Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar with Marcus Duggar, Josh and Anna’s son!

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar also looking forward to getting more grandkids from their recently married daughters — Jinger and Joy-Anna — as they start their new lives with their husbands.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]