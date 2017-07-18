Are ‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars Amber Portwood And Matt Baier Back Together?

Amber Portwood and Matt Baier split earlier this year, and according to a new report, the Teen Mom OG couple won’t be getting back together anytime soon.

Although the reality stars have been known to break up and make up frequently in the past, an insider spoke out on July 18 and revealed that Portwood and Baier are allegedly done for good.

“She wants it to stay that way,” an insider close to MTV told Us Weekly of the 27-year-old reality star. “They are still not living together.”

While there have been numerous rumors suggesting that Amber Portwood and Matt Baier recently filmed for the upcoming season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition in Los Angeles, Us Weekly’s report claimed they were actually participating in an upcoming season of VH1’s Couples Therapy and went their separate ways after the series wrapped.

Throughout the early months of this year, Amber Portwood and Matt Baier have faced tension in their relationship, and as fans of Teen Mom OG may recall, Portwood refused to elope with Baier in Las Vegas before calling off their engagement entirely.

After Amber Portwood refused to marry Matt Baier during their trip to Las Vegas, Baier infamously told MTV cameras that he would never marry Portwood. A short time later, the recovering addict was caught offering their co-star Catelynn Lowell a Xanax.

Matt Baier then failed a lie detector test that included questions about his “sexual communications” with another woman and allegations that he stole a whopping $120,000 from Portwood.

While speaking to Us Weekly several weeks ago, Amber Portwood hinted that there was still hope for a future reconciliation between herself and Baier. However, at the same time, she admitted that Baier hasn’t exactly been the best partner and noted that saving their relationship was up to him.

Since parting ways with Matt Baier, Amber Portwood has been focusing on herself and her daughter, Leah Shirley, as her former partner, Baier, has been spending time in Las Vegas, where he recently attended the World Series of Poker.

