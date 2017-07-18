Harry Styles Talks Extra Nipples With Chelsea Handler In Hilarious Interview [Video]

Harry Styles recently appeared on Chelsea, Chelsea Handler’s Netflix series, to discuss his new movie coming out, Dunkirk, and of course, his extra nipples.

Chelsea Handler, who is known for her dry sense of humor, sat down with Harry Styles and told him at the very beginning of the interview that she had arranged to go to a pool party in a few minutes and didn’t have time to go on and on about his movie or his acting. Instead, she told him, people could watch the film for themselves and decide if it works and if he nailed the part.

Instead, Chelsea Handler asks Harry Styles to answer all of her questions with one word, which he fails to do a few times to hilarious results.

She asks him where he is from in London and he responds “Manchester,” which is not a part of London at all. She then clarifies that she was aware this was in the northern part of the UK, and he states “Northwest,” to which she says that was a compound word and therefore allowable for the interview.

Toward the middle of the interview, Chelsea Handler tells him that there is a rumor on the Internet that he has four nipples, and Harry Styles answers that this is correct. He points out where they are, and they are just a few inches below his regular nipples.

Although Chelsea joked that the public would decide for themselves whether or not he was good in Dunkirk, reviewers are giving him major points for his role. The Telegraph just recently wrote a review of the film, calling it Christopher Nolan’s best movie ever and stating that Harry Styles can, indeed, act.

This film marks the star’s transition from boy band to solo artist to actor, and evidently, the praises sung over him indicate that he has done a fine job in doing so.

Dunkirk takes place in 1940 when Germany trapped allied forces on the beach of Dunkirk in northern France. British and French forces then safely evacuated over 330,000 men from the beach, saving their lives and allowing the war to progress forward for the allies.

[Featured Image by Tristan Fewings/Stringer/Getty Images]