‘Meet The Putmans’ Is Coming To TLC: Get The Details Here

If you saw the Meet the Putmans special when it aired on TLC, then you already know about this family. They all live under one roof, so basically when they grow up and get married, they just stick around with family and continue to live in the same house. The family’s show has been picked up for an entire season, which will air on TLC. People shared details about the new show, which is coming soon.

In the Putman family, there are 26 people, and they all live under the same roof. They share bank accounts, food, and everything. A new season of Counting On with the Duggars will start airing on August 11, and Meet the Putmans will follow it. That means you won’t get to see the Duggars for about a month, but when they return, a great new show starts as well.

If you check out the family on Instagram, you’ll see that they are sharing a lot of what is going on in their lives. The fans can see that they enjoy going to the lake, and this family does everything together. They even did what they call a fun birthday tradition where they held a kid upside down and put his head right in the cake.

#birthdaytradition A post shared by ThePutmanFamily (@theputmanfamily) on Jun 3, 2017 at 7:03pm PDT

When the show originally aired, there were only 25 Putmans living under one roof, but another baby has been born since then. In the picture below, you can see the oldest child along with the youngest child in the Putman family.

The Inquisitr shared a bit about Meet the Putmans when there was talk about this show becoming a series. At the time, they were living in a 3,000-square-foot house, and they just didn’t feel like it was enough for them. They were trying to decide if they needed to move into a new house or what the next step would be for all of them. You know that a lot of things have changed since the Putman family was last seen on TLC.

Are you excited that Meet the Putmans got an entire season? Don’t miss this show when it starts airing on TLC on August 11, 2017. You will love this family once you get to know them and see the way that they do things.

#oldesttoyoungest A post shared by ThePutmanFamily (@theputmanfamily) on Jun 3, 2017 at 7:02pm PDT

[Featured Image By TLC/Facebook]