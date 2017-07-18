Neymar accepts $257 Million Paris Saint Germain offer? Would Become Most Expensive Player In History

Reports are circulating that the Brazilian international soccer star, Neymar da Silva Santos Jr., has accepted a deal to move to French Ligue 1 team, Paris Saint Germain. The deal has been reported to be for five seasons with Paris Saint Germain paying for the player’s buy-out clause rumored to be $257 million. Along with Neymar’s expected salary of $36 million, if he joins the new club, the total value of the deal will be $300 million, a first in sports history for any one player.

The previous record was held by Manchester United’s signing of Paris Saint Germain’s midfielder, Paul Pogba, in 2016. That deal was worth a record $116.4 million at the time. The proposed fee would make the Neymar deal worth more than twice the previous record set by Paul Pogba’s move to Manchester United.

Sources familiar with the matter report that both Manchester United and Manchester City were also in the bidding for the Brazilian, but Manchester United was unable to match the amount required by Barcelona’s buy-out fee clause. Manchester City is still reportedly in ongoing talks with Barcelona FC.

The news has sent Twitter users into a frenzy, with many angered by the transfer and many others doubting its legitimacy.

Neymar about to ruin his career going to PSG. — NepentheZ (@NepentheZ) 18 July 2017

If Neymar joins PSG I will give everyone who retweets this £150. I’m that confident it won’t happen. — Messi World (@MessiWorId) 18 July 2017

BREAKING—Neymar has reportedly accepted a deal with PSG, who will pay his €222m release clause [Source: @marcelobechler for @esp_interativo] pic.twitter.com/QM9qs7NqYJ — B/R Football (@brfootball) 18 July 2017

Neymar was born in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where his father was a professional soccer player and nurtured that talent in him. Neymar was offered a chance to play professionally at the age of just 17 for the Brazilian Serie A team, Santos FC. During his time at Santos FC, he had helped the club win two successive Brazilian championships, a Copa do Brazil, and the 2011 Copa Libertadores; Santos’ first continental title since 1963.

His abilities and perseverance meant that Neymar was also named the South American Soccer Player of the Year two years in a row. After his performance at the 2012 World Cup, Neymar was offered a contract to play for the European champions, Barcelona FC. At Barcelona, Neymar continued to show his talent and was paired with Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez to form Barcelona’s attacking line. While playing for the club, he has won the La Liga, the Copa del Rey tournament, and the UEFA Champions League.

Further developments are expected as Paris Saint Germain and Neymar announce their plans in the coming weeks.

