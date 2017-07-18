Kim Kardashian Caught On Camera Bragging About Donating To Poor People, ‘It Makes Their Day!”

Videos from Kim Kardashian’s past seem to keep creeping up on her, and recently a 2003 video surfaced of her with then-boyfriend Ray J talking about street vendors. The pair filmed themselves in Cab San Lucas, where they went for Kim Kardashian’s 23rd birthday (and where they filmed the infamous sex tape), reflecting on the poor that try and make money from tourists.

Kim Kardashian tells Ray J. that at one point, she wanted to give a woman trying to sell her something $20 just to leave her alone. She says that if she gave her the money, it would make her whole day. Later, Ray J. jokes that if Kim Kardashian gave her $200, it would make her whole day, but Kim adds laughing that if she gave her that much money, it would make her entire year.

Ray J. also films a young boy who is attempting to sell his wares, adding, “Hustling at a young age,” to the commentary.

At one point, Kim reflects that the kids selling things like this breaks her heart, and Ray J. tells her that if that’s the case, the star should make a speech about it. While Kim Kardashian did, indeed, grow up with a rich family, this was well before she became a household name.

The Kardashian family has long been spreading their wealth by actively participating in the Dream Foundation, a charity that works like Make-A-Wish Foundation, but instead exists for adults with terminal illnesses. She has also stated that she does like to give to charity whenever she has the chance.

Kim Kardashian has also worked to help Turkey accept their responsibility in the Armenian genocide, even once taking out a full page ad in The New York Times using her own money.

In 2013, she stated that she gives 10% of all of her earnings to charity, which is the traditional amount expected of Christians. If one gives 10% of their earrings to their church, this is considered tithing.

That year, she was criticized for auditioning off a piece of jewelry for charity and pocketing 90 percent of the profits, only giving 10 percent to the charity it was advertised for.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]