Kailyn Lowry’s Baby Daddy Is A ‘Great Dad,’ She Says On Twitter

Kailyn Lowry was caught gushing over her baby daddy’s parenting skills on Twitter last night.

As the first episode of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 aired on MTV, Kailyn Lowry addressed her 2016 divorce from Javi Marroquin, the father of her middle child, 3-year-old son Lincoln, and noted that he was a “great” father to their little boy.

“Just because he’s a great dad doesn’t mean we were good for each other,” Kailyn Lowry wrote to her fans and followers on Twitter, according to a report by OK! Magazine on July 18.

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin’s divorce was finalized at the end of last year during filming on Teen Mom 2 Season 8, and around the same time, Lowry discovered she was expecting her third child. While the reality star had previously told Marroquin that she was not open to having more children and preferred to focus on her career, she later admitted that she simply didn’t want to bring another child into their failing marriage.

Kailyn Lowry is now expecting her third child with a third man who she is no longer involved with.

As Radar Online revealed earlier this month, Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez parted ways shortly after she learned of her pregnancy. Then, a short time later, he refused to play a role on Teen Mom 2, reportedly due to his “side chicks.”

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on May 13, 2017 at 12:20pm PDT

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin haven’t had the best personal relationship in recent months, but on Twitter last night, Marroquin let his former wife know that he has her back. As fans may have noticed, the reality dad told Lowry they were “one team” after she admitted that she wasn’t feeling great during filming and looked forward to Teen Mom 2’s next season.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on May 8, 2017 at 3:17pm PDT

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin share one son, 3-year-old Lincoln, and the reality star is also mom to 7-year-old Isaac from her past relationship with Jo Rivera.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, and new cast member Briana DeJesus, tune into the eighth season of Teen Mom 2, which airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]