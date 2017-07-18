Evicted Tenants Allegedly Burn Down Landlord’s House, 2 Children Dead In Fatal Washington Blaze

A Washington house fire was allegedly started by two evicted tenants, Kim Hughes, 32, and Jaramy Chism, 24, according to People. The blaze happened in Skagit County on Saturday around 2:30 a.m. and firefighters worked until dawn battling the flames. Two young children died in the fire after their mother was unable to save them.

The landlord and father of the children told investigators that Kim Hughes threatened him one week before the blaze. The former tenant allegedly said she would sue or burn down his house, KCPQ reported. Chism previously worked for the landlord but was fired. Afterward, Kim and Jaramy were evicted. A family friend explained that the evicted tenants knew where everyone slept.

“She [Hughes] knew where everyone slept. She lived in that house a week before that. She got in a fight with people who lived there and got kicked out… after that, they were homeless.”

The female suspect has a long criminal history and has started fires before. Hughes convicted of arson in 2014, when she set her ex-boyfriend’s clothing on fire because he cheated on her. Meagan Bellus, who babysat for the deceased children, recalls the first time she met Kim. In high school, the police were dispatched because the teenager was “beating the crap out of her boyfriend.”

Bellus also claimed that this is not the first time Hughes has set fire to a house with people inside.

Carol Eaten, a neighbor who witnessed the fire, described the children’s mother pleading for help after being unable to save her children.

“(Their mother) was saying ‘my kids are in the house, my house is on fire, and my kids are in there.’ She was totally in soot, black all over her face, some bleeding and stuff, her hands were bloody, I think from the glass when she was going out the window.”

A total of five people were in the house at the time of the fire. The mother explained to police that she fell through an upstairs window while trying to rescue her children. She was hospitalized for her injuries, which included severe burns to her face and hands.

Judge holds suspect on $2 million bail saying there is probable cause to hold her for arson #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/RpNoO0kaEl — Hana Kim (@hanamkim) July 17, 2017

After the Washington blaze, authorities located Hughes and Chism in a tent near Sedro Woolley. When questioned, both said they were sleeping when the fire started. However, a gas can was discovered in the back seat of their car. Authorities were able to determine that the gasoline was used in the house fire.

On Saturday, Kim Huges and Jaramy Chism were arrested on suspicion of one count each of first-degree arson and two counts of first-degree murder. Formal charges are expected to be filed on Wednesday.

2nd suspect now appears in court. Defense says evidence against client is "slim" #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/qV9rLq2HtO — Hana Kim (@hanamkim) July 17, 2017

Skagit County Prosecutor Rich Weyrich said the arson case tugs at his heartstrings because there were small children involved.

[Featured Image by Noah Berger/AP Images]