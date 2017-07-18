Jenelle Evans Slammed Again For Her Parenting, This Time Fans Concerned She Is Abusing Son Kaiser

Yesterday, in the wake of the premiere of Teen Mom 2, Jenelle Evans came under fire for her treatment of her 3-year-old son, Kaiser. As the Inquisitr reported, Jenelle was slammed for a promo clip that showed her lifting up her son and putting him into his high chair.

She wrote on her personal Facebook page, “Let the hater parade begin,” after she was accused of throwing him into his chair.

But after the entire episode aired, fans are concerned for Kaiser’s welfare and wonder if MTV is irresponsible for allowing his parents to treat him in this manner.

During the episode, Jenelle Evans complained about her toddler running around while her fiancé, David Eason, did the work of moving the house and putting up the Christmas tree. She claimed on social media she couldn’t pick Kaiser up because of a thin cervix, but during the episode, both she and David are constantly picking up and throwing him around. Many stated that it looked like he was being thrown around “like a rag doll.”

Although he was engaging in normal toddler behavior, Jenelle Evans went off the edge when he broke one of her Christmas ornaments, calling him “bad.” With no proper stimulation, he ran around the house throwing objects, as little kids do.

"King Kaiser" ???????????? A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jun 30, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

Fans commented that they thought Jenelle Evans “hated” her son, adding that the way she and David treat him is unacceptable.

Jenelle Evans chalked up her attitude to hormones. However, the reality TV star was also slammed for locking her child in the car in the dark to cry to the producers as he cried out for her.

She cried that she felt “so alone” while her son continuously asked for his “Mama” to deaf ears.

Her ex, Nathan Griffith, who is Kaiser’s father, at one point low-key accused Jenelle Evans of child abuse after seeing bruises on his child’s arm, but she brushed it off with an explanation about him taking off his shoes at the top of the stairs.

MTV has previously been under fire for allowing disturbing situations to continue such as recently allowing Ryan Edwards to drive under the influence and Amber Portwood to beat up her ex Gary Shirley.

"You are one of the best parts of me." #KeepSmiling ???? A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jul 1, 2017 at 8:47am PDT

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]