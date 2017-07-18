‘Bachelorette’ Loser Dean Unglert Joining Cast Of ‘BIP,’ Will He Find Love Again?

The Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay sent Dean Unglert home on last night’s episodes following the hometown dates but the losing contestant will get another shot at love because ABC just announced he would be joining the cast of Bachelor In Paradise Season 4.

The 25-year-old season 13 Bachelorette cast-off attracted a lot of attention with his unusual family story. Dean Unglert bared his family drama for the world to see on the hometown dates episode of The Bachelorette.

After Rachel sent Dean home at the rose ceremony, fans were sad to see him go.

ABC confirmed the news on Tuesday that Unglert’s journey to find love was not over and that he would be joining the cast of Bachelor In Paradise down in Mexico.

Dean instantly captured the hearts of the viewers when he confronted his estranged father during his hometown date with Rachel which he warned her would be “horrible” and “terrifying.”

Bachelor alumni like Evan Bass reached out to Dean via Twitter saying, “I’m experiencing so many emotions watching Dean — I just wanna give him a hug. As a father, I feel compassion for Deans Dad. As a son, I feel so much heartbreak for Dean. This was amazingly powerful. Family is hard. Dean grew up 10 years in 1 week.”

Bachelor In Paradise fan-favorite Sarah Herron also tweeted to the Bachelorette cast-off.

Don't worry Dean, vulnerability on national television leads to great things. Trust me???? #TheBachelorette — Sarah Herron (@sarahherron) July 18, 2017

After Rachel sent Dean home on last night’s episode of The Bachelorette, the final three men were Eric, Peter, and Bryan.

Bachelor In Paradise Season 4

The initial cast for Season 4 of Bachelor In Paradise includes Raven Gates, Corinne Olympios, Lacey Mark, Kristina Schulman, Jasmine Goode, Taylor Nolan, Danielle Maltby, and Alexis Waters from Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor.

We are excite to announce that @deanie_babies' journey to find love will continue in Paradise. #BachelorInParadise

The majority of the men are from JoJo’s season of The Bachelorette including, Alex Woytkiw, Derek Peth, Robby Hayes, Nick “St. Nick” Benvenutti, and Vinny Ventiera.

DeMario Jackson, who was involved in the infamous scandal with Corinne Olympios which almost led to the cancellation of Bachelor In Paradise, will still be appearing on the show, according to E! News.

Amanda Stanton of The Bachelor Season 20 with Ben Higgins and Bachelor In Paradise Season 3 will also be returning for Season 4.

Bachelor In Paradise brings on new contestants each week.

Bachelor In Paradise Season 4 was originally intended to premiere on August 8 but with the delays in production, the reality series will now premiere with a two-night event on Monday, August 14 and Tuesday, August 15.

From then til now, what an incredible journey. I have nothing but the utmost love and respect for @therachlindsay and I'm excited to watch the rest of her love story unfold #letloveleadtheway

We swear that we can see forever in your eyes, Bachelor Nation! #bachelorinparadise

