‘Southern Charm’ News: Are Austen Kroll and Chelsea Meissner Still Together?

This season on Southern Charm, everyone got to meet Austen Kroll. He fell for Chelsea Meissner, even though Shep was kind of interested in her as well. Now, Bravo is confirming on their site whether Austen and Chelsea are still together or if they have called it quits. Austen spoke to The Daily Dish to confirm how things are going for them now.

It turns out that Austen Kroll and Chelsea Meissner didn’t work out. They didn’t part on bad terms, though. Austen said that he actually still talks to Chelsea all the time. He said that the main issue they have is that Chelsea likes to stay at home all the time and be a homebody, and he likes to go out all the time. It just sounds like these two didn’t work as a couple, but they are still pretty good friends.

Austen does admit that it was a bit odd that their entire relationship was caught on camera. Even though things didn’t work out, they obviously had a great time together. Austen and Chelsea also bonded over the fact that they were the new people on the show. They weren’t used to being around the cameras as much as everyone else was used to it.

Solid start to the holiday weekend reuniting w/ these boys. Good thing it's not over, the 4th beckons ???????? A post shared by Austen Kroll (@krollthewarriorking) on Jul 3, 2017 at 4:55pm PDT

Right now, Austen Kroll is single, but he says his eyes are open. He could end up finding the perfect girl. He is just going to see what happens. His friend, Shep Rose, actually has his own reality show, Relationshep, coming out where he will try to find love. Maybe Austen will end up meeting a nice girl on his own that can join Southern Charm next season. Austen also isn’t working for the same beer company anymore and hopes to become self-employed. He doesn’t know what he will do yet, but he explained his thoughts a bit.

“I’ve been talking to lots of people about lots of different concepts and ideas. And one can be like a beer bar and that would definitely be nightlife [industry related]. And another could be like a, ‘Hey come in and pick out your beer and you can hang out for a while but we’re closing at 10,’ kind of place, you know? Or, we’re closing at eight. So, there are a few different concepts that I’m toying around with now. I’d really like to get the ball moving because YOLO right?” https://www.instagram.com/p/BU5aaD7ggRi/?taken-by=krollthewarriorking

Are you shocked to hear that Austen Kroll and Chelsea Meissner didn’t work out? Do you feel like she should give Shep a chance now? Sound off in the comments section below. Hopefully, Southern Charm will return for another season on Bravo, but nothing has been confirmed at this time.

[Featured Image by Austen Kroll/Instagram]