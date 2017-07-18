Chelsea Houska Is ‘Nervous’ About The Birth Of Her Third Child

Chelsea Houska opened up about the birth of her second child on Twitter on Monday night during the Teen Mom 2 Season 8 premiere episode and also addressed the possibly upcoming birth of a third child.

While Chelsea Houska isn’t believed to be pregnant at the moment, she has been open with her desire for more kids in the past and last night, as she chatted about the events of the premiere episode, Houska admitted that she was “nervous” about welcoming a third child with husband Cole DeBoer.

As OK! Magazine revealed to readers on July 18, the birth of Chelsea Houska’s second child came after just over an hour of labor.

After a fan tweeted to the longtime reality star about the speedy delivery, Houska told the fan it was an intense experience and when a second fan told her to imagine how fast her third child would arrive, Houska said, “I know! I’m nervous.”

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer welcomed their first child together in January of this year and when it comes to expanding their family even more, the Teen Mom 2 star suggested during an interview last year that she would be open to having at least a couple more kids.

In March of last year, while speaking to People magazine about her wedding plans, Chelsea Houska said that she wanted three more kids. However, she also admitted that she was planning to take things one step at a time and decide exactly how many children she and DeBoer could handle.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer began dating in 2014 and became engaged the following year. Then, in October of last year, the Teen Mom 2 could tied the knot during a small ceremony attended by only a small group of family and friends.

Prior to her romance with Cole DeBoer, Chelsea Houska endured a troubled relationship with Adam Lind, the father of her oldest child, seven-year-old daughter Aubree.

