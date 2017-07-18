‘Alone’ S4E5 Recap: All The Teams Are Reunited And Looking For Food [Spoilers]

The remaining four teams are finally back together, and on the latest episode, titled “Double or Nothing,” food is on everyone’s mind. Hunger is becoming a major factor for the teams, and on Day 10, Brooke Whipple makes a lucky find. While walking along the beach, she comes across a duck and immediately dispatches the injured animal. Brooke and Dave share the duck after cooking it on the beach, but one duck doesn’t go very far, so the couple will need to procure more food by fishing.

Dave makes Brooke a hand line from a chunk of wood so she can fish while he chops firewood, and he also develops a way to use rocks as break-away weights so it will help them not to lose too many hooks. Brooke gives Dave a scare when she yells out, and he runs over to where she is fishing. She’s not hurt but just excited after bringing in a large fish. After he sees the fish, he decides to chop wood later and join her.

On this episode, the Baird brothers are the last team to reunite, and all the teams are now focusing on what they need to do to survive. After Pete and Sam Brockdorff fortify their shelter, they decide to go fishing. Sam makes some set lines to do what he calls “passive fishing,” and he voices his concerns about how splitting the work between two people is good but is worried that the resources available to them will be depleted faster when two people are sharing those resources.

Sam has a degree in Fisheries Management, so his skills should be a big asset. Although he believes the key to successfully catching enough fish to sustain them is by using the set lines, he and his father go fishing with handcrafted poles. Before long, they start bringing in fish, with Pete being the first to haul in a striped sea perch.

They manage to procure some fish, and Pete remarks, “This is how we’re gonna win.”

After Chris and Brody Wilkes sit near the water’s edge and chit-chat about gray hair and beards, they decide to go fishing. They use large fishing poles they made themselves because the surf is so rough in their location, and they believe it’s the only way to effectively catch anything. After losing a hook, they decide the water is still too rough to fish in.

“This place isn’t as inviting as it looks,” Chris says to the camera.

Hopefully, they will have better luck in the future finding a good fishing spot.

Fishing hasn’t been good in Ted and Jim Baird’s location either, so Jim decides to build a crab trap while Ted continues working on their boat. While working on the trap, a lapse in judgment causes Jim to cut his index finger. Ted gets out a first aid kit that every participant is provided with and helps Jim get the finger cleaned and wrapped. Jim has high hopes for his crab trap, but when the trap comes up empty the next morning, the brothers debate whether the bait bag should be hanging or left on the bottom of the trap. Jim insists it should stay on the bottom, but if the trap comes up empty again, perhaps he would be willing to try it Ted’s way.

Alone posted to its Facebook page the preview for next weeks episode, titled “Thicker Than Water,” and shows the teams hunkering down when a storm brings in torrential rains and threatens to drive some of them from their camp in order to avoid frigid flood waters. While one team decides to attempt a major construction project that could easily drain what little physical reserves they have, one team may be leaving the challenge. The Futon Critic shared that with a cash prize of $500,000 up for grabs, this season will bring even more sacrifices and higher stakes. In the end, it all comes down to which team has the strongest desire to succeed and the unbreakable willpower to push through.

