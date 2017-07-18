’90 Day Fiance’ Update: Paola Throws Shade At Social Media Critics On IG, Russ Forgives His Wife

Paola did not waste any time apologizing to her husband for her controversial actions in the past two episodes of TLC’s 90 Day Fiance. After fans accused the aspiring model of being unsupportive of her husband, Paola posted what appeared to be a sincere apology to Russ, stating that she regrets her actions on the show. Recently, Paola doubled down on her efforts to assert the stability of her relationship with Russ, even saying that they are now “stronger than ever.”

Directly addressing her critics on social media, Paola recently uploaded an image on Instagram featuring her and Russ on vacation at the beach. Directly addressing her critics, the aspiring model called out everyone who had been bashing her and her marriage online.

“While the online ‘marriage counselors’ are trying to break us up, here we are stronger than ever! There is nothing this strong couple can not overcome! Cheers for more years to come.”

So far, Paola’s most recent Instagram post has been received warmly by her followers on the social media platform. Since uploading the image, Paola’s latest update had gained dozens of positive comments and more than 4,500 likes. Some commenters even remarked that the whole issue between Paola and Russ could have been blown out of proportion, considering that TLC might have creatively edited their encounters in Miami in order to add drama to the show.

“LOVE you guys!! I think people sometimes forget they aren’t watching you real time on the show and however dramatic things may seem they are probably solved loooong before the show airs! I’m happy you’re still together and going strong! You guys are so cute together,” one commenter wrote.

Ever the supportive husband, Russ also posted a recent update on his Instagram profile that asserted the stability of his relationship with the aspiring model. Russ’ post, however, directly stated something that viewers and avid fans of the hit reality TV show have been voicing for the past couple of weeks. As emphasized by the reality TV star, true couples support each at all times.

“No one is perfect in this life, but it is important to remain true to yourself and surround yourself with those who love and care for you. There is a lot of hate in this world, and it’s important to respect one another, no matter what the differences may be.”

While Russ’ post seemed to be directed at his wife’s behavior in the recently aired 90 Day Fiance episode to some degree, it also suggested that the reality TV star has completely forgiven Paola. Directly below the caption on his Instagram upload, Russ included the hashtag #forgiveness, which all but confirmed that everything negative during their Miami encounter is now water under the bridge.

Paola and Russ recently courted some controversy among viewers and avid fans of 90 Day Fiance. Over the past couple of weeks, the hit reality TV show focused on the couple’s struggles as Paola stayed in Miami to pursue a modeling career and Russ stayed behind in Oklahoma to search for a stable job. Things went south, however, when Russ visited his wife in Miami.

During his stay there, the reality TV series emphasized how little Paola seemed to care for Russ. Even when Russ was directly insulted by her best friend, the aspiring model did not defend her husband at all. Instead, she got angry at Russ for walking away. Quite unsurprisingly, this encounter did not sit well with fans of the show, and many called out Paola over her unacceptable behavior.

Since the episodes aired, however, Paola has gone into damage control. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Colombian beauty has gone on social media to apologize to her husband. If Russ’ recent Instagram post is any indication, it seems that Paola’s apology was well accepted.

Russ and Paola are featured in the current season of 90 Day Fiance, which airs every Sunday night on TLC.

[Featured Image by TLC]