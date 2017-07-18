Rihanna Blocks Fan Over Shockingly Offensive ‘Racist’ Tweet

Rihanna is exercising her right to click the block button after a Twitter user tweeted out a shocking message that fans are claiming was overtly racist.

Twitter user @alexgracious, who cites their name simply as Alex on the social media site, claimed this week that she was blocked by Rihanna after she posted several images of the singer to her account on July 16 that she had photoshopped to show her with significantly lighter skin.

The user then captioned the four heavily edited images, “Rihanna would look so much more beautiful if she was white” with an emoji with hearts for eyes.

Understandably, the singer didn’t respond too well to the insinuation that her skin tone isn’t beautiful and the Twitter user then posted a screen shot showing that Rihanna had actually blocked her on the site for her making the comments about her skin, barring her from ever contacting her.

“RIHANNA BLOCKED ME HOW DID SHE EVEN SEE IT?????” they then asked alongside the screen shot, which proved the singer had in fact seen the photoshopped images – despite not being tagged in the post – and was not happy about the Twitter user lightening her skin through the photo editing software.

But it’s not just the Bajan superstar who’s slamming the social media fan for posting the highly controversial pictures and message online.

The images caused a serious stir after Alex uploaded them online on July 16 and saw hundreds of social media users hit back at the tweet with messages and GIFs of their own that voiced their disapproval loud and clear, calling the light skinned uploads “disrespectful” and “racist” toward the “We Found Love” singer.

“It’s so disrespectful. Rihanna herself should slap this f***** racist b****,” @laneransom wrote online after seeing the tweet and the attached white-washed images, while @jake_mattngly told Alex to “delete twitter for us?”

“And you’d look so much more beautiful if you didn’t have an opinion,” @joelwilkins11 then hit back following her comments about Rihanna, while @Rubylaski wrote online in response, “Twitter would look so much more beautiful if you weren’t in it.”

“I disagree, she looks more beautiful the colour she was born,” @yanell_white added in response to the heavily photoshopped skin-lightened photos.

Other Twitter users then urged social media users to report the offensive tweet for being abusive after the wave of criticism Alex received, though the message and images are both still available and remain pinned to the top of her page.

But while the message is still available to view, Alex claimed that the backlash from Rihanna fans was so intense after she posted the photos to her account that she would be reporting a number of those who viciously responded – some of whom even threatened her life – and would alert the police to what she described as “cyberbullying.”

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for The New School]