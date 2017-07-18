Beyonce & JAY-Z’s Twins Rumi & Sir Carter’s Birth Certificates Have Been Revealed

Last month, Beyonce and JAY-Z welcomed their two new twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, to the world. After weeks of speculation, it was revealed that the twins were born on June 13, 2017.

Beyonce’s father, Mathew Knowles, initially broke the news several days prior to the announcement. However, not too many fans were pleased to hear the information coming from grandpa.

Despite Queen Bey finally giving the world the first glimpse at the new additions to the family recently, their actual birth dates were still unknown to the public.

TMZ reported Tuesday that they have gotten their hands on the twins’ birth certificates.

“June 13 at 5:13 AM. Rumi came out first, and Sir followed shortly after.”

They also reported that the twins were delivered by Dr. Paul Crane, who is the same doctor who helped deliver the children of Kim, Kourtney, and Rob Kardashian.

Last week, when Bey posted the first picture of Rumi and Sir via Instagram, she captioned the photo, “Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today.”

The Instagram post sent the internet and social media world into a frenzy. In the photo, she holds the twins very close to her chest while standing in front of a design of flowers with a beautiful ocean view in the background.

The post resembled the same photo she took when she first broke the news to the world that she was indeed pregnant with both Rumi and Sir.

It’s kind of a coincidence that Jay and Bey both decided to use the same doctor as Kim Kardashian to welcome their new twins considering the constant rumors that Beyonce wants nothing to do with the Kardashian family.

Recently, JAY-Z released his new album, titled 4:44, and he wasted no time expressing his feelings about his former friend Kanye West on the first tracked “Kill Jay-Z.”

In the first verse of the song, about 48 seconds in, he discusses how he disagrees with some of his recent decisions and how he has been carrying himself.

“You walking around like you invincible, you dropped out of school you lost your principles, I know people backstabbed you I fell back too, but this f*** everybody attitude ain’t natural.”

Jay then goes on to say a few other things he was displeased with about Kanye but decided to keep it short and brief.

In response, Kanye immediately took down all of his music from Jay’s music streaming service “Tidal.” The backlash was quiet but a bit more strategic compared to his initial diss of Jay and Bey during his Saint Pablo Tour.

