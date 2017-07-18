‘GH’ Spoilers: Steve Burton Set To Begin Taping New Episodes — Twin Jason Plot To Be Unveiled This Summer

General Hospital spoilers say that fan favorite Steve Burton is set to return to the daytime soap and that he will begin taping new General Hospital episodes during the last week of July. According to General Hospital sources, Burton, who has reportedly signed a long term contract to return to the ABC soap opera, is expected to portray a twin Jason Morgan.

However, Burton has refused to talk in detail about his return and how his role will complement Billy Miller’s current role as Jason Morgan.

“I can’t say anything,” the actor reportedly answered when asked about his role, but he promised “a lot of surprises.”

Despite his silence, it is nearly certain that producers of the soap have decided on at least the broader aspects of the role he will play when he returns to GH.

Burton had portrayed James Morgan, a rich-kid aspiring to become a medical doctor, but who ended up instead a hoodlum and assassin. Daytime Emmy winner, Billy Miller, who had appeared on CBS’s The Young and the Restless, took over as Jason in 2014, after Burton left in 2012.

Regardless of how his role will fit in with Miller’s current role, fans are thrilled about the news of his return. And there is a lot of speculation about whether he is returning as the real Jason or whether Miller will continue in that role. However, the more popular view is that Miller will turn out to be a long-lost twin of the real Jason, a fake Jason or a fraud.

Reports that Miller was negotiating a new contact had appeared to confirm rumors that Burton’s return was desinged to create a double for the current Jason. Rumors that Burton was set to return to his role as Jason were originally sparked by Daytime Confidential’s Jamey Giddens, who posted an update to his Twitter account, showing Burton and Miller side-by-side, with the enigmatic caption, “twins.”

It seems likely from the previous hint dropped on Twitter by Giddens that the current James is set to acquire a double.

However, in the absence of confirmation from direct sources how Burton’s return will affect Miller’s role, some fans are worrying about Miller’s future on GH. The concerns were heightened by the news that Burton has signed a long-term contract. Will the producers create a long-term role in the unfolding plot for Jason Morgan and a double?

Regardless, sources reportedly confirmed that Miller is also expected to sign a new contract to remain on the show. He is reportedly negotiating with producers of the soap.

Meanwhile, fans continue to speculate about the potential impact of Burton’s return on some characters. For instance, Samantha “Sam” Morgan (Kelly Monaco), daughter of the mob boss and media mogul, Julian Jerome, who married and has had a baby with Miller’s Morgan could be in for a shock if it turns out that the character she married is the fake Morgan.

Sam has enough problems already without having to worry about who the real Jason Morgan is. She has been dealing with the issue of Sonny Corintho’s (Maurice Benard) mob links to her husband.

However, Sonny is working towards leaving the mob to start a new life and secure a stable marriage with Carly (Laura Wright) after the death of his previous wife Lily. She died tragically in a car bomb explosion that was meant for Sonny.

Fans will have to wait to see how Burton’s character aligns with the Miller’s. Will the new character rhyme with the current Jason who wants only to live peacefully as a family man or will he return to the mob and play a role antagonistic to Miller’s character?

