LuAnn de Lesseps Divorce Rumors: Couple Speaks Out As Reports Of Impending Split Continue To Spread

LuAnn de Lesseps is surrounded by reports of an impending divorce, but she and Tom D’Agostino Jr. are doing their best to throw cold water on those rumors.

For weeks, there have been reports that the marriage between the Real Housewives of New York City couple is falling apart and that they are rapidly nearing a split. That was exacerbated by another report this week that the couple had already broken up before and reunited, which threw the troubled marriage back in the news again.

Not so fast, D’Agostino said.

In an interview with Us Weekly, D’Agostino said that he and LuAnn de Lesseps are committed to making their marriage work.

“There is a lot of love here,” D’Agostino said. “We want it to succeed.”

While the statement was meant to quell the divorce rumors surrounding him and LuAnn de Lesseps, D’Agostino’s quote didn’t clear up all of the rumors. D’Agostino didn’t explicitly deny the reports of fighting between the couple, and his statement that the two “want it to succeed” doesn’t mean that it will — or that it hasn’t already failed.

LuAnn de Lesseps also put out a statement that seemed to acknowledge some problems in the marriage while denying that they were planning to divorce.

“Tom and I are in love and marriage takes work. We are working on this together,” she told ET Online.

Tom D’Agostino Jr. addresses LuAnn de Lesseps split rumors: 'There is a lot of love here' https://t.co/TZiO9E8Afi pic.twitter.com/CVZ4cWOccM — Us Weekly (@usweekly) July 18, 2017

#RHONY star Luann de Lesseps responds to reports that her marriage is on the rocks. https://t.co/nlBYSvTPjq pic.twitter.com/iQ9knygLIs — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) July 18, 2017

The statements from the couple came within hours of a report from the New York Post‘s Page Six claiming that the couple has “broken up and gotten back together a number of times” since their wedding on New Year’s Eve.

The report quoted a source who claimed that Tom didn’t exactly know what he was getting into marrying Countess LuAnn.

“It isn’t exactly a match made in heaven. He hates the whole reality [TV] thing, he doesn’t want the attention or the scrutiny,” the insider said.

The marriage was never on very solid footing, the insider added.

“There has been friction from the start. They got married so fast, they didn’t really know each other. She’s a drama queen.”

But Us Weekly spoke to a source who claimed that these reports were overblown.

“I think that they got caught in public in a fight and all of the sudden that turns into them fighting a lot,” the source claimed. “They haven’t really been fighting that much.”

Did @CountessLuann really slap her husband during an argument?! https://t.co/kug7tc8Lka — Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) July 17, 2017

It is not clear how much of the LuAnn de Lesseps divorce rumors could be genuine and how much is being drummed up for the show. LuAnn’s relationship problems have been a major plot line on The Real Housewives of New York City, including a famous “intervention” of sorts when costars Dorinda Medley, Bethenny Frankel, and Carole Radziwill confronted de Lesseps with her Tom D’Agostino’s cheating.

But by the time the episode aired, LuAnn de Lesseps said that the couple had worked through their problems and were not headed for divorce.

