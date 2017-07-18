WWE Officials Believe Kurt Angle’s Wrestling Career Is Officially Over, Huge News On In-Ring Return Revealed

The WWE Universe is anxiously waiting for Kurt Angle’s in-ring return to happen on WWE programming. A lot of rumors have been circulating about the General Manager of Raw since he made his return to the company at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony during WrestleMania weekend. Kurt Angle revealed that the powers that be are monitoring him for an in-ring return, but it would be awhile before he is medically cleared to wrestle.

As WWE Summerslam approaches, WWE fans have been speculating that the “text message” storyline Kurt Angle has been a part of for several weeks would lead to Stephanie McMahon’s return to WWE television as well as a new rivalry between Angle, and HHH at the biggest party of the summer. However, WWE officials have gone in a very different direction with the storyline and revealed Jason Jordan as Angle’s long lost son.

It’s not clear after this week’s edition of Raw how WWE officials are planning to book Angle’s role on WWE television going forward, but it’s being reported that Kurt having a match at ‘Summerslam’ is not likely. As a matter of fact, it’s possible that WWE officials may never allow him to be medically cleared to wrestle again.

It’s being reported that WWE officials have no immediate plans for Angle to wrestle a match this year. There is speculation that the higher ups in the company consider him to be fully inactive and officially retired as a wrestler. The WWE Universe should not lose hope because WWE officials could have a change of heart over the next several months, but the storyline with Jason Jordan is expected to be Kurt’s focus for some time.

It’s being reported that WWE officials have major plans for Jason Jordan now that he’s finally been revealed as Kurt Angle’s son. The fans were speculating that Angle’s reveal would influence American Alpha’s run as a tag team on SmackDown Live. After last night big reveal, Jason Jordan will be staying on Raw to develop the dynamic with Kurt Angle. Meanwhile, Chad Gable will stay on “the blue brand” as a singles competitor.

Many fans are unhappy that WWE officials disbanded American Alpha, but both men should have a chance to succeed. It’s possible that a tag team match could happen between Angle and Jordan down the line, but it seems that WWE officials are focusing on Jason Jordan getting over with The Olympic Hero by his side. The powers that be clearly have a plan for Kurt Angle on WWE television. It just may not involve him wrestling.

[Featured Image by WWE]