‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Spencer Kidnap Promo Video – Did Recast Nikolas Take His Son?﻿

General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday, July 18 reveal that Spencer Cassadine (Nicolas Bechtel) will be kidnapped on today’s GH and a new GH video promo shows the intense drama it causes. Many fans suspect it could be Nikolas Cassadine (formerly Tyler Christopher) that kidnaps the kid. Is this true? There have been GH recast rumors swirling for several weeks now, and it could be that we’re about to meet a new Nikolas, and he’s part of the Spencer kidnapping plot. The GH promo promises the kidnap drama “ends in a jaw dropping twist.” Is that twist a new Nikolas Cassadine?

General Hospital casting news – Nikolas returns?

In June, Soap Opera Intel broke the GH casting news that four actors had been spotted at Prospect Park Studios reading for a character role by the name of “Drew.” Character names are meaningless in casting calls because most TV shows, particularly soaps, are tight-lipped about what parts they’re casting to minimize spoiler leaks, yet leaks still happen. This new video promo may be the next big clue.

The four actors that read for a part at General Hospital were Jake Mast, Heath Haden, Jonny Preston, and Steve Ducey. Any of these actors could be a recast for Nikolas Casssadine given their looks and other factors. Fans have been crying out for Nikolas’ return, but it seems that role originator Tyler Christopher isn’t returning to the ABC soap. He’s busy with other projects and has moved on in life.

Nikolas Cassadine name dropped lately

You might have noticed that Nikolas’ name has been dropped a lot lately and that could indicate that a recast has been made and the Cassadine prince is returning soon. It’s been almost a month since news broke of the auditions at General Hospital and since the soap shoots about a month ahead of time, it could be that a new Nikolas was cast and could be the kidnapper that took Spencer.

The actors that auditioned are a bit younger than Tyler Christopher’s 44 but given that his on-screen mom Laura Spencer is played by 55-year old Genie Francis, aging him down a bit is practical. Most of the actors that read for the GH role have the same dark good looks as Tyler Christopher and could sub in nicely as recast Prince Nikolas – and it would be great timing for the ABC soap.

General Hospital needs Nikolas now

There are a couple of different GH plots that could benefit from Nikolas’ return. Ava Jerome (Maura West) is at a low point, and she and Nikolas had great chemistry. Ava would be thrilled to have Nikolas back to support her during her recovery. Ava and Spencer spent time talking about Nikolas and bonding about their shared affection for the “dead” Cassadine prince.

On the Monday, July 17 General Hospital, Spencer told Charlotte Cassadine (Scarlett Fernandez) that her dad murdered his dad. That drama is looming plus the lawsuit Spencer filed against Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) is coming. Valentin told Laura that his attorney would say in court that Nikolas faked his death and is still alive. Laura was furious, but that could be a major clue.

And then there’s the kidnapping. It could be a mobster – or it could be his dad. We’ll find out soon.

Did Nikolas and Valentin cut a deal to fake his death?

It’s possible that Nikolas and Valentin cut a deal and Valentin knows Nik is alive but has been keeping his secret. General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday from Soap Central promise that Spencer makes things worse for himself after he’s snatched. Since we know mobster Garvey (Rick Ravanello) is back in town soon and kidnaps Liz, maybe it’s him that takes the kid to get back at Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard).

Since Valentin threatened Spencer, Laura rats him out to Sonny, and the video promo shows Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) holding Valentin prisoner and torturing him for answers, but it seems doubtful that Valentin kidnapped the child. Plus, he’s got an alibi. General Hospital is going all-out to increase ratings and this kidnap plot and Nikolas recast might be their next move.

GH is pushing the Sam drama with her upcoming toxoplasmosis diagnosis, they’re brought back Steve Burton, and Kirsten Storms is back next week. Recasting Nikolas Cassadine would be ratings gold for the ABC soap. Check back for more soaps news and watch ABC daily to see how these General Hospital spoilers for the week of July 17 turn out.

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock]