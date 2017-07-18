‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Recap: Shannon Freaks Out At Lydia, Who Compares Her To Vicki

The Real Housewives of Orange County’s latest episode did not skimp on the drama. Shannon Beador broke down at Tamra’s big birthday bash after Lydia compared her to Vicki Gunvalson in the second episode of the 12th season, “It’s Either My Way or the Feng Shui.”

On this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Vicki Gunvalson prepares to move her office for her company Coto Insurance, while Shannon Beador gets a visit from her Feng Shui expert to bring balance into her life.

Meghan gets used to life as a new mother, Lydia McLaughlin and her husband take photos for their new magazine, viewers are introduced to new housewife Peggy, and Kelly Dodd tries to work on her marriage by doing more fun activities with her husband.

Tamra Judge hosts an over-the-top party for her first grandchild’s second birthday, where Shannon and Lydia end up clashing, Vulture reported.

Shannon’s Feng Shei specialist revealed to her that she thought her house was “not as good” for her as her other house was, explaining that the “relationship corner” in her home was being interfered by their toilet.

The Bravo star replied that “a lot of relationships need to be flushed down the toilet.”

Meghan King Edmonds shared her journey of getting pregnant through IVF last season on The Real Housewives of Orange County. This season, Meghan introduced her new baby girl but reveals that she feels that her “life is no longer” hers.

“It’s all about baby, baby, baby.”

Lydia and her husband, Doug McLaughlin, did a photo shoot for their new magazine, Nobleman, which she said is “a magazine that describes what it’s like to be a gentleman in the world.”

The newest addition to The Real Housewives of Orange County cast, Peggy Sulahian, and her husband, Diko, arrived at the McLaughlin’s home to shoot a few photos for the magazine.

Peggy revealed to Lydia that she had recently had a double mastectomy after her mother died from breast cancer at a young age.

The Real Housewives of Orange County officially introduced Peggy to the show by filming her family dinner gathering, where her husband gifted her with a beautiful 21 karat necklace and diamond bracelet after dealing with her breast cancer scare.

Bravo viewers have not seen a ton of Kelly Dodd yet this season on The Real Housewives of Orange County. There was a short clip of Kelly and her husband, Michael, heading to the gym to work out and spend some quality time together.

Her relationship got so tumultuous last year that Kelly was talking to her co-stars about divorce. Dodd said that her marriage was in a better place this year but that they definitely still get on each other’s nerves, Celeb Dirty Laundry noted.

“I can totally relate to Shannon working on her marriage because neither Micheal nor I is perfect.”

Shannon and her husband, David Beador, were filmed getting their daughter Sophie ready to go to her school’s formal. Shannon gets emotional when she realized how fast her three girls were growing up.

Later, Vicki’s daughter, Briana, expresses her concerns about going to Tamra’s granddaughter’s birthday party because of the ladies’ feud.

Briana winds up going to the party with her two sons but only staying a short while. She did not say hello to Tamra.

Meanwhile, Tamra introduces Lydia to Shannon. However, the two get off on the wrong foot when Lydia brought up the fact that she went to dinner with Vicki and that Shannon was reminding her of Vicki.

Shannon told Lydia that she “took offense” to what she was saying and brought up her weight gain again saying “I have gained 40 pounds” due to stress caused by Vicki Gunvalson.

Lydia takes Beador’s comments as she was “yelling” at her and went over to get consoled by her mother, who was busy fairy dusting the party guests with glitter.

“Shannon yelled at me for nothing.”

Lydia goes over to Tamra to tell her that she and her family are leaving but ends up in another spat with Shannon.

Shannon tells her that her mom thinks she is a “bright light” to which Lydia responds that she also thinks she is a “lost soul.” Shannon turns around and storms out of the party saying that she was “done.”

