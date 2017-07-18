‘RHONJ’ Season 8 Cast: Siggy Flicker Confirms Return

Siggy Flicker has returned to filming on The Real Housewives of New Jersey for the series’ upcoming eighth season.

According to a Bravo TV report days ago, Siggy Flicker will be featured on the upcoming installment of the reality series, which also includes returning wives Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, and Dolores Catania, and recently, she opened up about what fans can expect to see from her and her co-stars.

“I’m not going to say that this season we get along about everything. We do have our ups and down, just like any authentic friendship. We fight, we make up, but at the end of the day, I love being with them,” she said in a statement.

Siggy Flicker joined the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey for the series’ seventh season last year. At the same time, Dolores Catania, who had made a couple of guest appearances on the show during past seasons, was brought to the series as well.

Siggy Flicker and Dolores Catania joined the reality series after the exits of Teresa Aprea, Nicole Napolitano, and Amber Marchese, all of whom were initially added to the cast during Season 6.

As for the rest of the Season 8 cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Danielle Staub has allegedly rejoined the cast after initially leaving the show following its second season. Although Bravo TV has not yet confirmed Staub’s addition to the Season 8 cast, she has been spotted filming and hanging out with her co-stars on numerous occasions.

Us Weekly magazine reported news of Danielle Staub’s potential return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey earlier this year, revealing that the former reality star had been spotted doing yoga with her former nemesis, Teresa Giudice, at the end of last year.

Siggy Flicker and the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey traveled to Italy earlier this year for what was likely a cast trip, and during the vacation, Flicker shared a collage of photos of herself, Giudice, Gorga, and Catania, on Instagram.

To see more of Siggy Flicker and her co-stars, including Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, and Danielle Staub, tune into the upcoming premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8, which is expected to air on Bravo TV sometime later this year.

