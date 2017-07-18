Al Gore Says Hillary Clinton Is Going To Be ‘Just Fine,’ Questions If The Country Will Survive Trump

Former Vice President Al Gore met with President Trump at his residence one month after the election last year, and he recalled feeling optimistic about Donald’s presidency, NBC News reported. However, Gore realized he was wrong on June 1 after Trump announced the withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement.

Gore stated that the U.S. is going through a challenging time. He added that the country has never had a president that made decisions that affected the way the rest of the world sees us. Al explained that the climate crisis is one of the most serious challenges our country is going through, but Trump has also undermined other United States alliances such as NATO and hurt our nation’s reputation.

Gore said that he hasn’t talked to Trump since his administration made the decision to pull out of the Paris Agreement, but he admitted he feels uneasy about the numerous scandals that plague Donald’s cabinet.

The former vice president stated that the “unprecedented assault on our democracy by Russia” is troubling and tarnishes Trump’s potential legacy as the 45th president of the United States.

Gore added that he believes more documents will come out in the coming weeks. For example, Donald Trump Jr. revealed that he met with a Russian lawyer in the middle of the 2016 election.

Al Gore said that he has talked to Hillary Clinton since she lost her bid for the White House, and he believes she will be “just fine.” He knows first hand how difficult it can be to pull yourself together after a devasting loss, but he knows she will be okay. After all, Gore noted that Clinton has a great support system around her.

As for the rest of the country, Gore isn’t so sure they will survive. According to the Hill, the former vice president believes that the United States will face some challenging months, possibly even years.

Gore’s advice to Hillary was to move on and look for other ways to serve the Democratic Party.

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]