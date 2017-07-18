Though some are still dismissing a Kid Rock Senate run as a publicity stunt, the Michigan-born rocker says it’s no joke, because he is gunning for Sen. Debbie Stabenow’s seat. And even though the Michigan Republican Party said they have not yet been notified, Kid Rock, born Robert Ritchie says he understands the timeline and will be in touch. Kid Rock insists his political aspirations are real, and the Michigan Republican Party admits that they have been “kicking around” Kid Rock’s name as a candidate for months.

Though Kid Rock is making news lately as a supporter of Donald Trump who recently visited the White House, his name in the news hasn’t always been without scandal. Kid Rock, aka Robert Ritchie, was born and keeps his primary residence in Michigan, he has several homes including one in Nashville, which was the scene of a tragic accident last summer involving an employee. Kid Rock’s assistant, Michael Sacha died after a party at the singer’s Nashville estate in an ATV accident. Kid Rock found Sacha’s body and called 911 but it was too late. An autopsy determined that Kid Rock’s assistant has a blood alcohol level (BAC) of.21. Kid Rock’s assistant was last seen alive ferrying guests from a parking area to the house for a barbecue.

I mean… we can all SAY that we do it up right on the 4th and the days surrounding it.. but there's not many that keep this outfit in the closet for the fireworks party! Hahah #kidrock #4thofjuly #fireworks #live #redwhiteandblue #merica A post shared by Kid Rock (@kidrock) on Jul 5, 2017 at 10:24am PDT

But in terms of a Kid Rock Senate run, he says on his website that he knows the rules and he will officially register in time. Though many in the press, in particular, are saying that it is a publicity stunt, Kid Rock, aka Robert Ritchie says he isn’t surprised that the press got it wrong, as fake news seems to be prevalent.

“Once again the press is wrong. First of all, I’ve got 15 days from my announcement to file paperwork with the FEC!”

While those who do take Kid Rock seriously support his run for office, they wonder how he can launch a campaign while touring and making music. But Kid Rock, aka Robert Ritchie, says the two things will blend naturally.

“Like politicians write books during their campaigns, I’m planning on putting out music during mine and IT ALL STARTS TONIGHT AT MIDNIGHT. It’s not a hoax, it’s a strategy and marketing 101! No plans for an album or anything else that has been the usual norm in the music business OR politics.”

kidrockforsenate.com A post shared by Kid Rock (@kidrock) on Jul 17, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

Kid Rock initially posted on Twitter “Kid Rock For U.S. Senate,” but followed up with a statement on Facebook a conservative stand on taxes and regulations.

“I believe if you work your butt off and pay taxes, you should be able to easily understand and navigate the laws, tax codes, health care and anything else the government puts in place that affects us all.”

Kid Rock explains that he truly wants to be a voice in the U.S. Senate for hard-working, tax-paying Americans, and he believes that Debbie Stabenow isn’t pulling her weight. He believes that she is “good at politics,” but is dropping the ball when it comes to representing the working class.

“Senator Stabenow and I do share a love of music, although probably not the same kind. I concede she is better at playing politics than I am so I’ll keep doing what I do best, which is being a voice for tax paying, hard working AMERICANS and letting politicians like her know that We the People are sick and tired of their bull—-.”

Rollin into this weekend FOCUSED!! Errybody have a great Saturday!! #kidrock #starsandstripes #godblesssaturday #weekend A post shared by Kid Rock (@kidrock) on Jun 17, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

But lately, the photo of Kid Rock that’s gotten the widest distribution in the one where he is posing in the Oval Office with Sarah Palin, Ted Nugent, and President Donald Trump. The other photo which was circulated at that time had Kid Rock, Sarah Palin, and Ted Nugent posing ironically with a portrait of Hillary Clinton.

Do you think that Kid Rock is really running for the United States Senate as a Republican candidate, or is it a publicity stunt? If he ran, do you think he could win?

