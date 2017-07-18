Rob Kardashian Offered Blac Chyna’s Side Piece $1 Million To Stay Away From Her

The Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna drama seems to be the story that just keeps on giving, and now Chyna’s side piece, Ferrari True, is in the mix. According to Ferrari, during an interview with 107.5 WGCI, he confessed that Rob Kardashian offered him $1 million to stay away from his former fiancee.

Chyna’s alleged side piece told the radio station that initially, Rob Kardashian offered him $500,000 and he declined. Then, Rob upped the ante and told him he would give him $1 million tax-free. It is unclear whether or not Ferrari accepted the offer, but it is clear that he and Blac Chyna are no longer seeing one another.

The rapper said that he is convinced Blac Chyna is not the one behind sending him legal threats. Instead, he blames that on “the people representing her” as he says he believes she is a good woman. He also claims he really liked Blac Chyna a lot, so he doesn’t think she would have done something like that without prodding from a third party.

The drama between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna began when Chyna sent Rob a picture of herself making out with another man. Enraged, Rob Kardashian began posting photos of Chyna nude, saying he had paid over $100,000 for her to get her body back to the way it was before they had Dream.

Burrr A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jul 17, 2017 at 9:28am PDT

Blac Chyna later obtained a restraining order against her ex, Rob Kardashian, and he is not allowed within 100 feet of his former fiancee. It is unclear if she and her lawyer will be pursuing criminal action against Rob, as posting revenge porn can carry up to six months in jail in California.

Chyna, however, isn’t letting the drama with Rob Kardashian or her side piece throw her off her game. Last night, she stepped out at the Ace of Diamonds in West Hollywood where she wore a tiny but glam two piece outfit.

Although both Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian threatened one another with taking away custody of their daughter, Dream, the pair has agreed to a 50/50 agreement and will complete it in writing in the next few weeks.

Miss ???? A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jul 16, 2017 at 3:03am PDT

[Featured Image by Greg Doherty/Getty Images]