Kourtney Kardashian Divides Opinion Over ‘Gross’ Thong Bikini Photo

Kourtney Kardashian is dividing opinion after putting her backside on full display in a thong bikini on Instagram.

Kourtney posted the NSFW photo of herself to her social media this week which showed the mom of three putting her butt front and center in a barely there burgundy thong bikini.

Kardashian could be seen taking in the sights at the beach in the snap as she looked out over the sea with a glass of wine in hand.

“All week,” she captioned the photo and added both an ice cream and burger emoji – something she revealed just last month that she doesn’t have a whole lot of due to her pretty bizarre fasting diet.

The risqué snap divided opinion when it came to the fan reaction from the star’s followers, as Kourtney’s comments section was flooded with both praise and ridicule after social media users threw in their two cents when it came to the mom of three putting her butt on full display during her latest beach trip.

“Kinda gross,” @pacificnwjess commented on the close to nude photo of Kardashian at the beach. “I’m sure the guys get off on it though.”

“Your suits up your butt! Ouch!” @loripeacock added, while @justinwhittington told Kardashian that her butt exposing image was “Not a good look.”

“Don’t u get tired of always wearing bikinis? And showing off ur bodies?” @anindita.halder103 then asked Kourtney, who’s been photographed in a bikini multiple times over the past few months.

Others even accused Scott Disick’s ex-girlfriend of getting plastic surgery to achieve her enviable toned figure.

“Surgery again??” @dralic007 asked, though Kardashian has never confirmed she’s gone under the knife for any kind of cosmetic surgery.

But while a flurry of negative comments came in after Kardashian once again decided to show off her backside in yet another thong bikini, others praised the star for proudly putting her body on display and not being afraid to show some skin.

“Booty, booty, bootyyy everywhere. @kourtneykardash” Instagram user @ramseymel31 wrote with a handful of heart emojis, while @theshirizzlesso told the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star that she was looking “flawless” during her latest trip to the beach.

However, it looks like Kourtney wasn’t about to let the comments — positive or negative — get to her.

The eldest of the Kardashian clan posted a couple of other photos from her day at the beach to social media including one that showed off her rock-hard abs in the thong bikini as she clutched her glass of wine while taking a stroll on the sand with a friend.

Kourtney also posted another photograph showing her sitting by the ocean in her thong two-piece with two friends which also put her butt on display in the burgundy bikini.

The latest batch of bikini snaps also comes just days after Kourtney was spotted at the beach with boyfriend Younes Bendjima where he hosed down her backside as she strut herself in yet another thong swimsuit during a trip to St. Tropez, France.

What do you think of Kourtney Kardashian putting her backside on display in a thong in the bikini photo she posted to Instagram this week? Does she have every right to proudly show off her assets or is the butt cheek baring look a little too much?

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]