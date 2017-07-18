Ben Robinson’s GF, Emily Warburton-Adams, Nixes Future ‘Below Deck’ Season With Kate Chastain

On Monday, Bravo released the preview for Season 5 of Below Deck. The preview for the new season, which premieres on Tuesday, September 5, shows the return of Kate Chastain as chief stew, Lee Rosbach as captain, and Nico Scholly as senior deckhand.

Unfortunately for their fans hoping to see their relationship play out on TV, Ben Robinson and Emily Warburton-Adams, who dated during the filming of Season 4 and became a couple after the season finished, didn’t return for the next season. Their absence from the Season 5 preview may not have been surprising to some viewers since Ben had already announced he was taking a break from the show after Season 4 finished airing. Perhaps viewers will see Ben and Emily in Season 6.

Yet according to Emily, that’s not going to happen, at least when it comes to her. On Monday, Emily, who worked as a second stew under Kate on Season 4, complemented Nico on his new profile photo on Bravo’s website. A viewer responded to Emily’s tweet by stating that she should be on the next season with Ben, Kate, and Hannah Ferrier, from the spin-off Below Deck Mediterranean. Emily immediately responded that people “won’t find [her] working with Kate again.”

What did Emily mean with her tweet? Was Emily implying that there was, or is, some drama between her and Kate that stops her from wanting to work with her again? Or did Emily simply mean that other opportunities and/or responsibilities in her life precludes her from doing another season with Kate? After all, season 4 didn’t show Emily and Kate clashing. Rather, they were shown getting along well, with Kate being pleased with Emily’s work ethic and deposition. Kate, who had a brief fling with Ben once, even had a good opinion of Ben dating Emily, pointing out that they’re from the same background.

Interestingly enough, however, while Emily nixed the idea of another season with Kate, she seemed open to doing a season with Hannah, Below Deck Mediterranean’s chief stew. In response to the same viewer asking Emily if she would work with Hannah, Emily posted the happy person raising hand emoji. When the viewer followed up by saying that Emily would be good with Hannah, Emily commented that Hannah’s a great woman.

Considering that Ben Robinson starred on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 1 alongside Hannah Ferrier, perhaps viewers will indeed see Emily Warburton-Adams joining them on the spin-off as a stewardess in a future season. Two weeks ago, Ben posted a photo of himself and Emily vacationing together in Mexico, showing that they’re still very much in a relationship together.

Emily also posted a photo of herself and Ben enjoying themselves in Mexico.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Ben Robinson, during a Facebook Live video with Emily Warburton-Adams in February, said that he declined doing Season 5 of Below Deck with Kate Chastain because he wanted to focus on other business opportunities. He also admitted that he was burned out from doing Below Deck Season 4 and Below Deck Mediterranean Season 1 back-to-back. Yet, Ben made it clear that he wasn’t leaving the franchise entirely, adding that he may return for a future season.

