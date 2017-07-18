Tamra Judge Reveals Vicki Gunvalson Told Her To Stay Away From Briana Culberson

Tamra Judge was surprised to learn that Vicki Gunvalson’s daughter, Briana, had been invited to Ava’s birthday party on Monday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Tamra and Vicki were not getting along, so she was surprised to see Briana hanging out with the ladies. Of course, Briana and Tamra had once been close, as Briana had brought up her concerns about Brooks Ayers with Judge. She had stepped in to help out Briana with her mother. On Monday’s episode, Tamra revealed that she hadn’t spoken to Briana after what happened with Vicki last year in Ireland, and it was awkward for her to see Briana.

According to a new tweet, Tamra Judge is now revealing that Vicki had told her to stay away from her daughter after the trip to Ireland. Perhaps Gunvalson knows that they are close friends and felt threatened that her daughter was close with one of her former friends. Vicki hasn’t said anything about her daughter’s relationship with Tamra Judge, but Judge was quick to reveal her thoughts on social media as the episode aired on Monday. As Tamra reveals, she was concerned for Briana because of her health issues.

Never! We both were concerned for her. We both were right! Vicki was the one that told me Not to communicate with her daughter — Tamra Judge (@TamraBarney) July 18, 2017

Of course, Tamra Judge has stayed close with Shannon Beador after the Ireland drama. She has been her support system, as they have gone through similar issues with Gunvalson. But Briana Culberson may want to stay neutral, as she sees both sides of the argument. While she wants to support her mother, she understands that Tamra was hurt by her mother’s actions. One can imagine she just wants to stay neutral for the sake of her children. She may not have an interest in becoming a real housewife on the show.

Getting ready to go on stage with @ShannonBeador in Tampa pic.twitter.com/OIySldBMul — Tamra Judge (@TamraBarney) September 29, 2016

As for Shannon, she has no interest in working things out with Vicki. Tamra Judge may be interested in meeting up with her because of Lydia McLaughlin’s pleas to work things out with her former friend. This season has just begun, so it will be interesting to see how things play out on this season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

What do you think of Tamra Judge’s tweet about Vicki saying she couldn’t talk to her daughter anymore? Are you surprised that she’s being so vocal about their drama?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]