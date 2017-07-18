Adrienne Maloof Hints At Return To ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ For Season 8

Adrienne Maloof attended a cast trip during filming on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8, and in a couple of recent social media posts, she’s further hinted at her potential return to the show.

According to a new report, Adrienne Maloof has shared at least two Bravo-related posts on her Twitter and Instagram accounts.

On July 17, Real Mr. Housewife shared details of Adrienne Maloof’s posts with their readers, revealing that Maloof’s first post on Twitter encouraged fans to tune into a recent interview with Andy Cohen. As the outlet explained, Cohen recently chatted with Access Hollywood about the upcoming eighth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Adrienne Maloof then shared a link to the interview on her Instagram account, and in the clip, Cohen stated that there was room for a new cast member following the exit of Eileen Davidson, who announced she was done with the show weeks ago.

Andy Cohen also reacted to a recent photo taken in Las Vegas, which featured the returning ladies of the show, including Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, and Dorit Kemsley, as well as past housewives Adrienne Maloof and Camille Grammer, and rumored new housewife Teddi Jo Mellencamp. He told Access Hollywood that he loves for former cast members to return.

Adrienne Maloof was part of the original cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 1, which premiered on Bravo TV in October 2010 as the sixth installment of the Real Housewives franchise. At the time, Maloof appeared on the show alongside Lisa Vanderpump, Kim and Kyle Richard, Camille Grammer, and Taylor Armstrong.

Adrienne Maloof left the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after the show’s third season featured her co-star and former friend, Brandi Glanville, disclosing shocking information about her family during filming. Although Bravo TV chose not to air the troubling moment, Maloof later said goodbye to the series, and Glanville continued to be featured on the show up until her final season, Season 6, in which she was featured only in a guest-starring role.

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/Getty Images]