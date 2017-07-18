Abby Lee Miller Is Cleaning Toilets In Prison, Reportedly Not Adjusting Well

Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller is reportedly spending her days in the FCI Victorville Facility cleaning toilets for 12 cents an hour. According to Radar Online, the disgraced reality TV star, who is in prison for fraud, was ordered to clean the toilets on Thursday and Friday, and it looks like the staff will have her continue for the next several weeks — at least until she is assigned a real job.

Cleaning toilets is reportedly a task for the new inmates, and Abby Lee Miller isn’t being treated any differently at the moment.

According to an insider at the facility, Abby Lee Miller has been staying in her bunk most days.

“She stayed in her bunk every single day and the other prisoners came by to look at her. She was afraid to venture into the TV rooms because she is trying to avoid any confrontation.”

The insider also revealed that Abby Lee Miller has already started complaining about several issues within the prison. She has already complained it is too loud and that she is afraid of the staff. She also feels the staff is excessively shining lights into her face at night, making it difficult for her to get a full night’s sleep.

Abby Lee Miller will finally be allowed to go to the commissary soon, where she can spend her wages (or money given to her by family, friends or fans) on items such as $0.25 Ramen Noodles, which are equivalent to two hours worth of work for the star.

Previously, Abby Lee Miller said she was going to use her time behind bars to do things for herself and get to work on her latest scripted series. However, if her time is being occupied by cleaning toilets, it doesn’t look like that’s going to be happening anytime soon.

According to another prisoner at the FCI Victorville Facility, in about a month’s time, she will be transferred to her permanent work position, which will likely be kitchen duties.

While the star is away, she appears to have someone manning her Instagram account, as it is being kept active with photos of her being posted to the page.

Abby Lee Miller’s ALDC studio has also moved down the street while the star is in prison.

