‘The Fosters’ Spoilers: Show No. 1 TV Telecast, Cast Loves Danny Nucci’s Directing, Callie Has ‘Intense’ Talk

For starters, The Fosters Season 5’s second episode, “Exterminate Her,” gets underway tonight, July 18. In keeping with Just Jared’s description, things get very intense.

Warning: There are spoilers ahead!

Noah Centineo’s character goes solo, so to speak; he separates himself from cast members Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) and Brandon (David Lambert) to construct a treehouse with Gabriel “Gabe” Duncroft (Brandon Quinn) alone.

Maia Mitchell’s character, Callie Jacob, is focused on making proper decisions and taking control of her life. She takes the first step by signing up to audit art classes at a college near the family’s home. However, she has to have “the talk” with both of her moms.

As for more spoilers, the Fosters family gets a new neighbor, but you’ll have to tune in to get the deets on the newbies.

Finally, The Fosters’ own Danny Nucci (as Mike Foster), Brandon’s father, celebrated his directorial debut. Tonight’s episode marked the first time Nucci got behind the camera. According to the Fosters cast and TV Guide, he knocked it out the park.

David Lambert said the Fosters cast “took to him leading them, and the crew too.” Teri Polo (as Stef) said Nucci was very energetic and felt at ease behind the camera.

“You can tell he loved what he was doing,” she added.

Noah marveled over Danny’s ability to work seamlessly from both sides of the camera on the Fosters set. Centineo said Nucci was “able to give concise direction in a very natural way.”

Maia recalled how Danny had the ability to analyze the characters with ease. She said the experience was “fun” and “different.”

With all the accolades, it’s no surprise that The Fosters marched to the top spot on cable television. According to Broadway World, the TV series took first place last Tuesday in the “most social” category.

The ranking was based on nearly 240,000 social media engagements across several platforms: Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, and Twitter. The winning ratings placed Freeform as the best social television network for the day. The program boasted 1.2 million social engagements.

“Competitively from 8:00 – 9:00 p.m., The Fosters ranked as cable TV’s No. 1 telecast in the hour in Viewers 12-34 and across Women 18-34, Women 18-49 and Female 12-34 measures and was the No. 1 original cable TV telecast in Total Viewers, Adults 18-34 and Adults 18-49.”

