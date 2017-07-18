Jessa Duggar’s Baby Son Henry Looks Like Josh Duggar, But Spurgeon Take After ‘Counting On’ Star

Jessa Duggar is now a mother of two healthy baby boys – Spurgeon Elliot Seewald, and Henry Wilberforce Seewald. They are both named after important figures in Christianity, as she and her husband, Ben Seewald, are devout believers. Both kids are much loved by the extended Duggar family. However, Jill & Jessa Counting On fans cannot help but note just how similar her first son, Spurgeon, is to his beautiful, Angelina Jolie-esque mother, while Henry looks like her scandal-ridden brother, Josh Duggar.

Ever since the 24-year-old Duggar got married and started a family of her own, she has been filling her Instagram and family blog with pictures of her son, Henry, to celebrate him turning five-months-old. He has brought a lot of smiles to her followers for being so big and chubby for his age.

Recently, she and her husband, Ben Seewald, marked their second son turning five-months-old with a new album on their blog. Many were pictures of Henry, but the images also showed how he interacts with his almost two-year-old brother, being loved by his grandfather Jim Bob Duggar, and dressed up as a cow for Chick-fil-A’s Cow Appreciation Day.

But this picture of Henry made one of the fans remark how he looks more and more like Josh Duggar, the eldest brother of Jessa.

Look who's 3 months old now! ???? Check out Henry's new photo album on our website! •link in bio• A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on May 11, 2017 at 6:27pm PDT

“Looks like Josh Duggar,” Hannah Lee wrote in the comment section.

The 29-year-old Duggar is famous for getting his family’s original TV show, 19 Kids and Counting, canceled with his scandals. In 2015, it was discovered that he molested his younger sisters, Jinger, Jill, Jessa, and Joy-Anna, and he was an active user of Ashley Madison, a web service that connects people looking for extramarital affairs. His scandals went against everything his parents preached and practiced – wholesome family living with a faithful and monogamous relationship based on the Bible.

Since then, the family has been trying to restore their positive image by focusing on Jill and Jessa’s lives as newly-married wives. For her effort, Jessa, in particular, has been uploading many pictures of her baby sons to show fans how they are growing up in these tumultuous times.

Fortunately, her older son, Spurgeon, has grown to look more and more like his mother. In the past, many have likened Jessa to Angelina Jolie, thanks to her bright eyes and full lips. Spurgeon has inherited many of her characteristics, which has made the fans very excited.

Big bro. ???? A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Jul 14, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

“You can have 19 kids, [but] none could be any prettier than your first son,” Millie Greene Gilligan wrote.

“Beautiful and big, this boy looks a lot [like] momma,” L Veronica Rodriguez-Zeledon commented.

Recently, Jessa’s younger sister, Jinger, posted a Throwback Thursday picture of her sisters when they were just kids. In it, the fans also remarked how young Jessa looks incredibly like Spurgeon.

We haven't changed a bit ???? A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Jul 17, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

One fan wrote, “Spurgeon & Jessa are twinnies,” while another said, “Jess looks just like Spurg.”

Do you think Jessa and Ben’s babies will also inherit personality traits from the relatives they look most alike? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]