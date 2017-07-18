Kylie Jenner’s New Beau Travis Scott Reportedly Isn’t Pampering Her As Tyga Did

Kylie Jenner might pretend that she’s well over her break up with Tyga, but if the sources are to be believed, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star misses her ex, Tyga.

Life & Style magazine has stated that although Kylie likes her current boyfriend, Travis Scott, he is way too focused on his career to give her the time and attention that Tyga did. The sources have stated that Kylie Jenner is used to a lot of pampering, and now that she’s not getting it, she misses the attention. There were rumors that Tyga is quite threatened by Travis Scott, given how successful he is. However, it wouldn’t be wrong to assume that Kylie Jenner does miss having Tyga around even though she pretends to have “moved on” with Travis Scott.

So, does that mean Kylie Jenner and Tyga will get back together? In Touch Weekly has reported that Kylie Jenner and Tyga had some irreconcilable differences in regard to money. Kylie Jenner, who is a reality TV star, thought she was being taken advantage of financially. And who doesn’t remember that time when the Ferrari that Tyga gifted to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was repossessed because he couldn’t pay for it, as Us Magazine had reported. The magazine went on to claim that Kylie Jenner then bought Tyga a Bentley. It looks like Kylie Jenner wasn’t impressed with the reverse pampering she had to do in the relationship. There were rumors that another reason for the break up was that Tyga wasn’t comfortable with the way he was treated on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians. He felt he was “belittled” on the show.

Kylie Jenner and Tyga had a tumultuous relationship while they were together, which included a sex tape rumor, a break, and Tyga’s rumored alliance with Demi Rose Mawby at the Cannes party last year. However, the two got back together, only to split again this summer, and from the looks of it, the two aren’t getting back together.

Do you think Kylie Jenner misses Tyga? Do you think she should break up with Travis Scott and get back with Tyga? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

