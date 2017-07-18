‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Corinne Olympios Allegedly Mixed Alcohol With Prescription Pills Before DeMario Hookup

The Bachelor in Paradise scandal just won’t go away. More new allegations are being thrown around about Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson’s hookup, and the details aren’t good for Corinne.

According to Hollywood Life, former Bachelor in Paradise contestant Corinne Olympios may have mixed prescription medication with alcohol on the night of her now-controversial hookup with DeMario Jackson. Corinne claims that she doesn’t remember her sexual contact with DeMario even though he and other BIP contestants claim she was lucid at the time of the encounter. Now, one source is saying that Olympios’ condition was “exacerbated” by the mixture of alcohol and drugs.

The insider went on to say that Corinne Olympios was never unconscious during her hookup with DeMario Jackson, and she may have blacked out memories due to the cocktail of prescription pills and booze. The reality star claimed that she had been the “victim” of the situation after an investigation for sexual misconduct shut down production on Bachelor in Paradise. However, DeMario still maintains Corinne was the aggressor in the situation and that he did nothing wrong. The investigation seemed to echo Jackson’s statements about the night, and no wrongdoing was found to have happened.

Later, production for Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 resumed, but both Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson declined an invitation to return to the ABC reality dating series. However, Corinne has agreed to appear in the show’s reunion episode, where she’ll elaborate more about what really happened leading up to the hookup. It seems likely that DeMario will also appear on the reunion special, and the two could come face to face for the first time since their sexual encounter and the scandal that followed.

Meanwhile, ABC has rescheduled the premiere of Bachelor in Paradise Season 4, and the show will now debut with a special two-night premiere on August 14 and August 15. It seems the show is ready to address the sex scandal as the first promo for the series aired during Monday night’s all-new episode of The Bachelorette and has already poked fun at production being shut down.

What are your thoughts on the latest Bachelor in Paradise news? Do you think Corinne Olympios may have mixed prescription medication and alcohol the night of her hookup with DeMario Jackson?

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images]