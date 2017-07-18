‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: Dominique Tells Josh About Shower Peeking Rumor – ‘BB19’ Live Feeds Update

Big Brother 19 spoilers from the live feeds overnight reveal that someone has finally addressed the elephant in the bathroom: Josh’s alleged peeping at female houseguests while they’re showering. A little after midnight last night, Dominique told Josh that some of the women think he was peeking at them in the bathroom on the sly. Josh heard a bit of this from Cody, but this was undeniable.

The comments appear to have come from Alex, Raven, and Elena, but are they legit complaints, loose talk, or aggressive BB19 gameplay? Social media sentiment is split. Some fans think Josh didn’t do what he’s been accused of and it’s mean girls making up lies to stir up trouble. However, others think it’s legit. For those monitoring the CBS BB19 live feeds, Twitter commenters say it happened on the third or fourth day in the house.

Cody started a firestorm while in the house

On Monday, July 10, a few days before his eviction from the Big Brother house, the live feeds showed Cody telling Josh he was going to tell everyone that Josh is a sexual predator. Cody accused Josh of peeping on some of the girls while they were showering and also said he knew Josh had exposed himself. Mark encouraged Josh to let it go and not take Cody’s comments seriously.

Josh’s sister Maytee Martinez tweeted a heated response the next day, calling Cody “psychotic” and “disgusting” and said he was making up “sick lies.” But now, this issue had come back up in the BB19 live feeds overnight on Monday, July 17 when Dominque decided to broach the topic with Josh. It was a little after midnight, and it’s interesting because Big Brother didn’t cut to it until later in the talk.

Dominique stirs the pot before she leaves?

Now that the PoV ceremony is over and Jason chose not to use his Power of Veto, Dominique knows that she’ll be evicted Thursday night. It seems that Dom is intent on either stirring the pot before she goes or trying to be a friend to Josh. To watch the conversation between Josh and Dominique on his alleged shower peeping, use the CBS BB19 live feeds and skip to 12:03 a.m. on cameras one and two.

Josh is devestated finding out from Jess that he's been accused of peeping at a HG showering. With time stamp. #BB19 pic.twitter.com/Ud93kqoEpr — Joy (@JoyGrenade) July 18, 2017

Raven, Elena, Alex, and Jessica said Josh was looking at them when they were in the shower. Not just Raven.Dominique confirmed that. #BB19 — Amelia (@OwnbyAmelia) July 18, 2017

Dominique told Josh about the BB19 house talk behind his back saying that he was peeking at girls over the top of the shower. Josh had heard the allegation from Cody, but this was the first time he got the full scoop. One thing Dominique left out is who leveled the accusations based on Josh asking over and over who would say that about him. Here’s what Josh and Dominique talked about after the live feeds cut to their conversation on the shower peeping.

Raven said he looked over the shower on his way to the toilet. I think she assumed he did since he tall enough & ran w/ that thought #BB19 — #Dom4HaltingHex (@madbabels) July 18, 2017

Big Brother live feed chatter – Josh and Dominique

Josh: “I never did that. I never did that. Ever.” Dominique: “Well that’s exactly what I heard. That’s what she said.” Josh: “I don’t think Cody would make things up. Why would he say that? I want to go home.” Dominique: “No, you’re not. You’re gonna stay strong.” Josh: “That’s so sick. Who would say something like that?” Dominique: “Tell me about it.” Josh: “Who would say something like that? I never did that. I would never do that. I never even touched a girl in this house.”

It's become totally obvious that Raven is a liar. Lied that Dom was being aggressive toward her and lied about Josh peeping in shower. #BB19 — Sherry Saunders (@Sharon6227) July 18, 2017

Josh admitted that he does think some of the girls are beautiful, and he said it. Dominique said there’s nothing wrong with him saying that. Josh was alarmed that Cody would spread this gossip about him. Dom advised him not to be concerned about what people think. Josh said it’s one thing not to like someone, but it’s like “calling them a racist when they’re not.”

Josh: “I have never done that – peeped over the shower… I can’t even think of me doing that or that happening.” Dominique: “Either way, again, truth prevails in every situation.” Josh: “People are saying that and people are hearing that.” Dominique: “You don’t even know if that made TV. Live Feeders know because they saw it.”

Josh said he couldn’t entertain what Cody said to him because it’s not true. Dominique said now at least he knows exactly what was said and Dom offered to pray with him. Josh asked her to pray with him for peace of mind for him and his family. Josh started openly weeping, and Dominique handed him tissues and told him that he’s strong enough to do this.

Raven is telling Jess and Cody that Josh peeked at her boobs while she was showering #BB19 #BBLF — Joker's BB Updates (@JokersBBUpdates) July 3, 2017

If Josh was peeping, should Big Brother intervene?

Last night was not the first time this conversation has come up on BB19. Back on July 3, Raven told Jessica and Cody that Josh looked at her breasts while she was showering. Big Brother viewers seem divided on the topic, with some taking Josh’s side and some taking his accusers’ side. However, if the powers that be at Big Brother noticed Josh creeping on women in the showers, wouldn’t they (or shouldn’t they) shut it down?

The Big Brother contract that houseguests sign is wide open to all sorts of invasions of privacy, and there appears to be little protection from being seen naked in the very public shower set-up. The HG contract and inherent lack of privacy on Big Brother beg the question of whether BB would address the controversy or not or tell Josh to stop the behavior, even if they knew it to be true.

What do you think? Do you believe Josh or his accusers? Was Dominique doing a good thing by telling Josh the talk behind his back, or was she stirring trouble because she knows she’ll be evicted this week and wants to leave the house in chaos? BB viewers know Josh is a loose cannon, and this could trigger more outrageous antics. Come back for more Big Brother 19 spoilers, comp results, and live feed updates.

[Featured Image by Sonja Flemming/CBS]