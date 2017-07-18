‘RHOBH’ Cast Member’s Step-Brother Arrested For Public Intoxication, Resisting Law Enforcement

Teddi Jo Mellencamp’s family is making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Just weeks after Teddi Jo Mellencamp was named as a member of the upcoming eighth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, her step-brother, Speck Mellencamp, was reportedly arrested after becoming drunk and allegedly getting into a physical altercation in Indiana.

Musician John Mellencamp shares daughters Teddi Jo Mellencamp and Justice Mellencamp with his second wife, Victoria Granucci, and sons Hud and Speck with his third wife, Elaine Irwin.

According to a report by Radar Online on July 18, Speck Mellencamp was arrested for public intoxication and resisting law enforcement on Sunday, July 16, and the troubling incident was reportedly caught on video.

As a police report from Bloomington’s Herald Times explained, Teddi Jo Mellencamp’s 22-year-old stepbrother “had blood all over his face,” and “would not cooperate or provide information on his injuries.” In addition, the report continued, Speck was noted as belligerent and was reportedly uncooperative with the police officers and paramedics who responded to the incident and attempted to aid Speck at the hospital.

John Mellencamp’s other son, 23-year-old Hud Mellencamp, reportedly told officers that a group of guys had been mouthing off to himself and Speck before another man beat him up. However, while Speck was taken to the hospital due to his injuries, Hud, who suffered cuts on his neck and nose, was released from police custody after offering a statement about the fight.

This isn’t the first time Teddi Jo Mellencamp’s brothers have been involved in a physical altercation. As the Herald Times revealed, via Radar Online, the brothers were charged with battery in 2013, and Speck spent time behind bars at the Monroe County Jail.

Teddi Jo Mellencamp was announced as part of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 cast earlier this month after she traveled to Las Vegas with several members of the series, including Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Adrienne Maloof, and Camille Grammer.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 is expected to air on Bravo TV sometime later this year. No word yet on whether Teddi Jo Mellencamp will be featured in a part-time or full-time role on the show.

