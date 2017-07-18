A Star Wars Hotel Is Coming To Walt Disney World! A Galaxy Far, Far Away Comes To Florida Theme Park

A Star Wars-themed hotel is coming to the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, and the company is promising guests an immersive experience that will transport them to a Galaxy Far, Far Away.

As NME reports, Disney has gone all-in with the Star Wars franchise ever since buying the rights from Lucasfilm a few years ago. Already, the theme parks in both Anaheim and Orlando are working on Star Wars-themed “lands” – that is, sections of existing theme parks that will offer restaurants, attractions, and shops themed around the popular franchise.

Now, according to Disney executive Bob Chapek, they’re bringing that experience to a hotel as well.

“From the second you arrive, you will become a part of a Star Wars story! You’ll immediately become a citizen of the galaxy and experience all that entails, including dressing up in the proper attire.”

Details are scarce, but according to Buzzfeed, the rooms are designed to resemble “space cabins,” and the windows, rather than offering views of the outside landscaping and such, will instead reveal artwork designed to mimic space.

“Once you leave Earth, you will discover a starship alive with characters, stories, and adventures that unfold all around you. It is 100 per cent immersive, and the story will touch every single minute of your day, and it will culminate in a unique journey for every person who visits.”

As of this writing, it is not clear where on Walt Disney World property the new hotel will be built. Details such as pricing have not yet been made available.

The addition of the Star Wars hotel was one of several major announcements made at last week’s D23 Expo, an all-things-Disney convention that took place in Anaheim. Other major announcements made (or confirmed) at D23 include these items.

The current Great Movie Ride attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is being re-worked into an attraction based on Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

A Tron coaster is coming to Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom.

A Guardians of the Galaxy attraction is coming to Epcot, in the current (soon to be former) Universe of Energy pavilion.

A Ratatouille attraction is coming to the France pavilion at Epcot.

A gondola system is being introduced that will transport guests between certain theme parks and certain resorts.

The Star Wars-themed hotel at Walt Disney World is slated to open sometime in 2019.

