Ben Affleck Reportedly Spotted With Another Girl After Lindsay Shookus And Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck was recently spotted with a mystery woman after reportedly dating Lindsay Shookus and splitting from Jennifer Garner. He was seen roaming around with another woman near his home in the Pacific Palisades.

According to the Daily Mail, the Argo director was seen with another woman, who was apparently not SNL producer Lindsay Shookus. Details of the television producer and Affleck’s romance came to light after they were spotted together on a date.

It is rumored that the Batman v Superman actor has been dating Lindsay since 2013, before divorcing Garner. It is reported that the SNL producer was married at that time. Shookus and Affleck recently came out as a couple after divorcing their previous partners.

This is not the first time another woman has been accused of ending Affleck and Garner’s marriage. It was previously rumored that the Batman v Superman actor was dating his kids’ nanny, Christine Ouzounian.

During her interview with Vanity Fair, Garner clarified that Affleck had not been in a romantic relationship with the kids’ nanny. She said that they had separated before the nanny romance rumors started doing the round.

“Let me just tell you something. We had been separated for months before I ever heard about the nanny. She had nothing to do with our decision to divorce. She was not a part of the equation. Bad judgment? Yes. It’s not great for your kids for [a nanny] to disappear from their lives.”

However, Jennifer revealed that Affleck’s focus has been somewhere else rather than on her and revealed that the actor-husband is a complicated person.

“I always say, ‘When his sun shines on you, you feel it.’ But when the sun is shining elsewhere, it’s cold. He can cast quite a shadow.”

The 44-year-old actor and his wife announced their divorce in June of 2015 but finalized with the due legal proceedings only recently in April 2017. The former duo will be co-parenting their three kids, Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5.

Ben and Jen will share joint physical custody of their three kids and continue spending family time and vacations together. The entire family was spotted recently during a Fourth of July celebration. Affleck and Garner’s divorce settlement will also include a 50/50 split of their financial holdings. Although not much as been revealed regarding this matter, the couple has left it up to a judge to address spousal support.

The Pearl Harbor co-stars have a joint worth of $130 million, out of which $105 million belongs to Affleck and only $60 million belonging to Garner, Celebrity Net Worth reported.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]