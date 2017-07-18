Melania Trump, Inc.: Shops Promote ‘Top S***’ Burgers, $50 Slippers, Melania Wine And Her Grandfather’s Onions

Back when First Lady Melania Trump sued the Daily Mail, the wording of the lawsuit was interpreted as one brought forth due to damages Melania suffered to her brand, reputation and earnings potential as Mrs. Trump. As reported by CNN, the White House denied that Melania was trying to profit off of her position as the wife of the leader of the free world – and it’s not clear how much, if any, harm was done to Melania’s popularity, with favorability ratings soaring over President Donald Trump’s ratings at the current time.

People in business are using the public’s fascination with Melania to capitalize on Mrs. Trump’s fame and to give the public what they want: namely, more Melania. After all, write about Melania’s cream sweater and cropped pants, and readership follows. Create a Melania make-up tutorial and watch the YouTube video views swell to nearly 20,000 views in less than 48 hours. Now folks are even using Melania’s hometown and family ties to try and turn a profit.

Melania’s grandfather, Anton Ulčnik, once was the largest grower and breeder of the “Raka Red” onion by the 1970s – having begun in the late 1940s – and now that onion is getting its day in the sun. According to the Washington Post, George Ball is CEO of Burpee, a Pennsylvania seed company. Ball has worked to get seeds of the “Raka Red” onion, which is bigger than a shallot but smaller than the traditional American onion. The attention being brought to the onion, which can be eaten raw, is great news for those in the small agricultural Slovenia community that Melania’s family called home. Anton harvested as much as 50 tons of the Raka onions annually, and the rebirth of the popularity of the onion would represent a surge in interest since his death in the 1990s.

It isn’t merely onions and fashion articles experiencing a boon in the wake of Melania becoming First Lady Melania Trump. As reported by Breitbart, the hamlet of Sevnica, Slovenia, has gotten more tourists as well. The “First Lady tour” takes visitors on a two-hour walking trip that features products related to Melania and the White House.

From apple pies adorned with the U.S. flag and “M” for Melania crust decorations to $50 White House slippers to “Torta Melanija” cakes to the oddly named “top s***” burger next to the “Trump burger,” it appears that Melania and President Trump are big business.

There’s also First Lady wine, Melania chocolates, and a First Lady beauty cream – but apparently not the scam $103 Kiara Collagen Serum cream once promoted online, as reported by the Inquisitr. There’s also Melania sausage on sale.

[Featured Image by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images]