‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Spoilers: Morgan The Next Original Character To Be Killed Off?

The Walking Dead Season 8 won’t beginning airing until this fall, but fans are already speculating about what characters the show may kill off next. The AMC series is known for killing off fan favorite characters, original characters, and even characters that are still alive in the comic book series. However, the rumors about the next character to go may have some fans upset.

According to Comic Book, The Walking Dead will likely kill off another original character in Season 8, and spoilers reveal it will probably be Morgan Jones. The character, which was one of the first to appear on the series, may have limited time left.

The report reveals that Morgan seems like the obvious choice to be the next big death. As Walking Dead fans know, Morgan and Rick met just after Rick woke up to find himself inside the zombie apocalypse. Morgan is the one who explained what had happened to Rick, and the two became fast friends. Rick begged Morgan to hit the road with him as he went in search of his family, but Morgan and his son, Dwayne, stayed back. Later, it was revealed that Morgan’s son had been killed by a walker.

The Walking Dead then revealed that Morgan’s journey had been an interesting one. Soon after his son’s death, Morgan had gone off the deep end and began hoarding food and weapons. He lived alone in an abandoned town, and later met up with a man who taught him that life was a precious gift, and it shouldn’t be taken from someone. This led Morgan to believe killing was wrong, and when he finally met back up with Rick, the two had very different views on how life should be lived.

However, during The Walking Dead Season 7, Morgan broke his code of honor, which could be the first clue that the series is going to kill him off. In addition, Morgan has no family, no love interest, or anything else keeping him alive. This could mean bad news for the character when the new season begins, as there will be an all out war between Rick’s group and Negan’s Saviors, and many characters are expected to die.

What are your thoughts on the latest Walking Dead spoilers and speculation? Do you think Morgan is the next big character to die in Season 8?

