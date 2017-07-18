Michael Vick Clarifies Comment That Colin Kaepernick Should Get A Haircut If He Wants A Job

Retired NFL quarterback Michael Vick weighed in on Colin Kaepernick still not having a team to play for in the upcoming season and thinks a simple haircut could really help the former San Francisco 49ers signal caller land another job.

Vick made the comment Monday during an appearance on FS1’s Speak For Yourself.

“First thing we’ve got to get Colin to do is cut his hair,” Vick said when discussing what Kaepernick should do to try and get back into the league. “Listen, I’m not up here to try to be politically correct. Even if he puts cornrows in there. I don’t think he should represent himself in that way in terms of just the hairstyle. Just go clean-cut. You know, why not? You’re already dealing with a lot of controversy surrounding this issue. The most important thing that he needs to do is just try to be presentable.”

The former Atlanta Falcons quarterback was advising Kaepernick based off of his own personal experience when he had to change his image after being arrested and sent to prison for running a dogfighting ring in 2007. Following his release, many thought that his career was done but the Philadelphia Eagles signed him as a backup and he eventually got the starting job.

Vick went on to say that he doesn’t believe Kaepernick’s hair is the sole reason another team hasn’t signed him yet. Instead, he thinks it has to do with how he played over the last two seasons and “not being as productive” as he has been in the past.

Michael Vick says Colin Kaepernick needs to "cut his hair" to help rebuild his image. pic.twitter.com/0MvVeig8Px — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) July 18, 2017

Some social media users expressed their displeasure with Vick’s remarks about Kaepernick’s hair and he later clarified his comment.

“Colin Kaepernick’s hair has nothing to do with him not being on a NFL roster right now,” Vick said in a statement. “Let’s be clear! I wish only the best for Colin. I stand by what I’ve said about him being signed at some point this season to help a NFL club.”

Meanwhile Kaepernick took to Instagram on Tuesday with a message that many saw as a response to Vick. He never mentioned a name, but his followers quickly connected the post about Stockholm Syndrome to be directed at Vick.

A post shared by colin kaepernick (@kaepernick7) on Jul 18, 2017 at 7:24am PDT

Last season, Kaepernick began a silent protest in which he decided not to stand during the national anthem. The move garnered national attention and while some viewed it as disrespectful, others welcomed it and even joined in his protest. Kaepernick said his choice not to rise was his way of protesting what he viewed as the wrongdoings and oppression of people of color in the United States. The Niners organization and the NFL both agreed that a player’s decision not to stand during the anthem is their right as a citizen.

However, there were rumblings all season that his stance could hurt his career and cause a distraction that might scare away other teams from signing him. But Vick said he doesn’t buy that and feels that the 29-year-old’s play on the field, not his cause, is the reason he is currently unemployed.

The 49ers and Kaepernick parted ways in March and aside from a visit with the Seattle Seahawks, no other team has expressed an interest in signing him at this time.

[Featured image by John Bazemore/AP Photo, File]